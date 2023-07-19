GastroDAÜ Organizes Baked Goods Workshop

Gastronomy club GastroDAÜ operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, Student Clubs Unit, organized a Baked Goods Workshop. People showed great interest in the event that took place at the EMU Faculty of Tourism. Within the scope of the workshop led by the EMU Faculty of Tourism academic staff member Chef Oğuz Babacan, EMU students learnt how to make “Banana Bread” and “Ramadan Pita” which reflects the meaning of Ramadan. The event aimed to teach the students the technical knowledge and skills used in baked goods.

Participants stated that the event was great fun and added that working on baked goods is not that easy. Moreover, they pointed out that it was valuable for them to learn how much of which material they should use and how they could prepare the products with the useful information they received from Chef Babacan. Lastly, the participant noted that they will use the technics they learnt in the workshop when they baked goods at home for their loved ones.