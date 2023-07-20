PUBG MOBILE ALL STARS NEPAL Unites 16 Top Nepali PUBG MOBILE Content Creators in an Epic Battle
PUBG MOBILE, the world-renowned battle royale game, is set to host the highly anticipated PUBG MOBILE ALL STARS NEPAL tournament from 21st to 23rd of July.NEPAL, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PUBG MOBILE, the world-renowned battle royale game, is set to host the highly anticipated PUBG MOBILE ALL STARS NEPAL tournament. From the 21st to the 23rd of July, this ground-breaking event will bring together 16 of Nepal's finest PUBG MOBILE content creators for three days of intense action. The competition, the first of its type in Nepal, will pit these renowned streamers and their teams against one another, sparking excitement among their dedicated fan base and the wider gaming community. The talent joining the tournament includes CR7 Horaa, 4K Gaming Nepal, AJ, Gyal Zen, MafiaNinja, MrHyozu, Rashmay_Casts, Ghanta Gaming, SK49, JiGGL3, Anzypara, AabeshYT, Nero Gaming, SnipeYT with 2 wildcard slots being announced soon.
The PUBG MOBILE ALL STARS NEPAL tournament, which will be hosted on the latest PUBG MOBILE version 2.7 update, will put on display the talent, strategic thinking and entertainment ability of Nepal's gaming elite. The new v2.7 update combines an exciting Dragon Ball Super collaboration with traditional PUBG MOBILE battle royale gameplay. Players can earn powerful in-game benefits by collecting seven Dragon Balls and summoning Shenron at the Shenron Summoning Altar. Dragon Ball Super-themed areas have been added to the Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps, including Dragon Ball Village, Tenkaichi Budokai, Kame House, and Karin Tower. Furthermore, the versatile Air Car, a three-seater vehicle that changes from the Hoipoi Capsule, and the "Ki" component, which allows for greater mobility and famous techniques like the "Kamehameha" beam, add a new level of excitement to the game.
The PUBG MOBILE ALL STARS NEPAL event promises to be an exciting display of skill, strategy, and teamwork. It provides viewers with an opportunity to see their favourite Nepali content creators compete against each other with extremes of skill and entertainment coming together for a unique experience.
The PUBG MOBILE ALL STARS NEPAL tournament will be streamed live on official PUBG MOBILE Nepal social platforms as well as on PUBG MOBILE Esports South Asia socials, allowing fans from around the world to witness the intense battles and cheer for their favorite teams. The event will foster a sense of community and camaraderie within the PUBG MOBILE ecosystem, engaging both players and viewers in an immersive experience.
About PUBG MOBILE
PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.
