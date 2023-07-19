Aventis Graduate School's Mental Wellness Symposium Garners Success with Over 500 HR Practitioners in Attendance

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Graduate School, a leading provider of executive education in Singapore, is proud to announce the resounding success of its Corporate Mental Wellness Symposium held on 07 Jul 2023. The event attracted an impressive turnout of over 500 HR practitioners, representing a wide range of industries across Singapore.

The Corporate Mental Wellness Symposium aimed to address the growing importance of mental health and well-being in the workplace, recognizing the crucial role HR professionals play in fostering a supportive and healthy work environment. The symposium provided a platform for knowledge exchange, best practice sharing, and networking opportunities, ensuring that HR practitioners are equipped with the necessary tools to champion mental wellness initiatives within their organizations.

The event featured a lineup of renowned industry experts, thought leaders, and esteemed speakers who shared their insights and experiences in promoting mental wellness in the workplace. The keynote address was delivered by Ms Carmen Wee (MP-IHRP) and board member of Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) and a recognized authority in the HR field. The symposium shed light on the significance of prioritizing mental health, addressing shared challenges faced by organizations, and highlighting successful strategies for implementing effective mental wellness programs.

Throughout the symposium, attendees had the opportunity to participate in engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and case study presentations, allowing for an enriching and collaborative learning experience. The sessions covered a wide range of topics, including stress management, resilience building, work-life integration, and de-stigmatizing mental health in the workplace.

The success of the Corporate Mental Wellness Symposium is a testament to the growing recognition of mental health as a critical aspect of overall employee well-being. Aventis Graduate School remains committed to empowering HR professionals with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to create supportive and inclusive work environments that prioritize mental wellness.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our Corporate Mental Wellness Symposium," said Mr Samuel Teo, General Manager of Aventis Graduate School. "The event brought together HR professionals from various industries who are enthusiastic about fostering positive mental health at their organizations. We are confident that the knowledge gained, and the connections made during the symposium will contribute to a significant positive impact on workplace mental wellness across Singapore."

"I am delighted to have witnessed the tremendous success of the Corporate Mental Wellness Symposium, which brought together HR professionals from diverse industries to champion mental well-being in the workplace. By prioritizing mental health, we create environments where individuals can thrive, and organizations can flourish. Together, let us continue to build supportive and inclusive workplaces that prioritize the holistic well-being of our employees." Shared Ms Carmen Wee (MP-IHRP) and board member of Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).

Recognizing the evolving landscape of human resources and the increasing demand for skilled HR practitioners, Aventis also leveraged on the event to launch the Aventis ‘HR Practitioner’ Certification program which aims to addresses the unique challenges faced by HR Leaders today. The ‘HR Practitioner’ Certification combines theoretical knowledge with practical application, ensuring that attendees gain a deep understanding of the critical HR functions and strategies essential for emerging business and workforce challenges in the future of work.

Aventis Graduate School expresses its gratitude to the speakers, emcee, and all attendees who contributed to the success of the Corporate Mental Wellness Symposium. The school remains dedicated to organizing future events and initiatives that promote awareness and progress in the field of mental wellness in the workplace.

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading Graduate School that is dedicated to the Professional development of working professionals and adult learners across Asia. Founded in 2007, the institution has been the pioneer of Professional and Leadership development, actively shaping up global leaders, transforming organizations, and paving the way for high impact graduate education. Aventis is registered with Executive MBA Council (EMBA Council), AACSB business education alliance, Skillsfuture Singapore and the International Association of Counselling (IAC). Aventis collaborates with leading Universities across the UK and United States to offer an extensive suite of over 45 postgraduate programmes, ranging from AI to cyber security to human resources to business to finance, and many more. As of January 2022, Aventis has 3,000+ successful graduates and 60,000 learners from 35 nations across the world.

For more info: www.aventis.edu.sg

About Aventis Learning Group

Aventis, a leading multi-award-winning corporate training provider in Asia, is committed to providing enriching, practical, and cutting-edge professional courses that fulfil the learning and development needs of Professionals, Managers, and Executives (PMEs). Established in 2008, Aventis has a successful track record of over a decade in conducting over 600 professional courses, seminars, and professional certification courses annually and over 60,000 learners across Asia. Aventis Learning Group is also a “Great Place to Work®” certified company.

For more info: https://www.aventislearning.com