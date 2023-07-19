UZIO Releases Another Major Product Update to Enhance the Functionality of its Payroll, Time Tracking, and HR modules

UZIO UZIO July 2023 Announcement

GREAT FALLS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UZIO Technology Inc. has implemented significant improvements and updates to enhance the functionality of its Payroll, Time Tracking, and HR modules.

Here are some of the exciting highlights of this product release:

1. UZIO Payroll Enhancements

- Next Day or Same Day Payroll

- Contractor Check Printing

- Add a Pay Stub Note or Message

- Reporting Enhancements

2. UZIO Time Tracking and Time Off Enhancements

- Terminated Employee’s Visibility in Time Tracking System

3. UZIO HRIS Enhancements

- Automatic Generation of Employee ID

- Easy Navigation across Employee Profiles

- Employee Listing: Default Display of Active Employees

4. Global

- New Set of APIs

“Right from the beginning, we have instituted a company culture where our team members make an extra effort to listen to the feedback from our customers and are always on the lookout for ways to improve the end user experience.” said Sanjay Singh, CEO of UZIO. “A number of enhancements in this release are the direct result of a collaborative working relationship we have with our customers where their feedback is listened to and given high priority as we make investment in our product roadmap.“

For more information on these exciting changes, please click on the below link.

UZIO Product Updates, July 2023

About UZIO:

With over 150+ broker partners, 1700+ Employers relying on UZIO and 70+ carriers serving plans, UZIO offers an Integrated HR, Benefits Administration, and Payroll technology platform for brokers, employers, and employees in the SMB space. UZIO enables SMBs to manage HR and compliance with its user-friendly platform and advanced features.

