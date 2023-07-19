Reminder: Elk feedground public mtgs next week

Jackson -

Recently, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department released its Draft Wyoming Elk Feedgrounds Management Plan for public review and comment. The draft plan, which can be found on the Elk Feedgrounds: A Challenge We Can Take On web page, is designed to guide the department’s overall, long-term approach to elk management as it pertains to the 22 Game and Fish-operated elk feedgrounds in western Wyoming. A one-page summary highlighting the main points of the plan is also available online.



Game and Fish will host four public meetings, three in-person and one online, to provide an opportunity for the public to interact with members of the department’s elk feedgrounds steering team and learn more about the details of the proposed plan.



Draft Elk Feedgrounds Plan Public Meetings:



July 24 - Teton County Public Library, Jackson, 6 pm

July 25 - Online via Zoom, 6 pm (link for registration)

July 26 - Sublette County Public Library, Pinedale, 6 pm

July 27 - Afton Civic Center, Afton, 6 pm

The steering team has developed a comment form with a few questions for people to respond to. The comment period is open through September 10, 2023, but encourages comments before that. The steering team will make revisions to their draft plan based on comments received, then plans to present a final Wyoming Elk Feedgrounds Management Plan for discussion and approval by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission at their November 14-15 meeting in Cody.

