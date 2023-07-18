Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through Saturday in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies across the state to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, starting immediately today through sunset Saturday, July 22, in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, 23, who died in the line of duty Friday in a shooting incident that also seriously injured two fellow officers and a civilian. Wallin also served in the Minnesota Army National Guard. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pequot Lakes (Minn.) High School.

“Officer Jake Wallin dedicated his life to serving his country and protecting his community and fellow citizens from danger,” Burgum said. “We owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid, and we lower the flags as a mark of our deepest respect for his courageous service and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”