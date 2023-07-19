Cityfi Announces Andrew Wishnia as New Partner
Long-Time Climate Policy Leader Joins to Power Firm’s Focus on Clean Energy SolutionsWASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Wishnia, senior Biden Administration official and Capitol Hill veteran who has worked to advance the country’s commitment to improving climate and sustainability outcomes, has joined global strategic advisory firm Cityfi. Andrew will lead the firm’s expanding services guiding both public and private sector clients on climate mitigation, resilience and adaptation, environmental justice, permitting, and the circular economy. Specifically, Andrew will apply his expertise to help organizations enact sustainability policies and build clean projects efficiently and effectively; this includes development of strategies and execution plans for transportation electrification and a just transition, cleantech go-to-market and grant pursuits, grant and subsidy pursuits, and climate action planning and preparedness.
“Speaking on behalf of our senior leadership family, I can confidently say that we are beyond lucky to have Andrew join us. We can’t think of another person with knowledge, skills, and motivation that Andrew brings to drive the urgent changes we need to address our pressing climate concerns,” announced Cityfi Partner Story Bellows. “My career to this point has been about working with teams to set up the policy architecture to enable a comprehensive national climate response.” Andrew added, “Now with Cityfi, I’m excited to work with the executing actors - governments across all jurisdictions and abroad, large corporates and new ventures, and civic organizations, as well as cross-sector consortiums - all convening and innovating to enact a policy focus intended to substantially improve environmental outcomes.”
Andrew joins Cityfi following his role as a political appointee in the Biden-Harris Administration leading climate and sustainability policy as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Climate Policy at the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). Andrew was an architect of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the first ever infrastructure bill to include a climate section, and played an active leadership role facilitating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the largest ever U.S. government commitment to climate action. Andrew also served as the Chief Environmental Review and Permitting Officer of the Department, and helped to create and set-up the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, coordinating DOT and Department of Energy investments.
Andrew has launched and is immediately advising national civic organizations, automakers, mobility companies, EV charging companies, and cleantech growth ventures on how best to harness and align with these unprecedented policy drivers. He will be co-leading the firm’s Resilience & Adaptation as well as Cleantech & Zero Emission transition practices and will be based in Washington, DC.
Cityfi is a global strategic advisory firm led by a unique team of government innovators, entrepreneurs, designers, political advisors, and trusted industry experts who have transformed public agencies and scaled high growth companies. Cityfi engages in high-level and tactical strategy, working with bold visionary leaders and organizations to develop actionable roadmaps that drive positive change - quickly. Cityfi operates in six core practice areas (Mobility Systems and Reimagines Streets; Public Affairs and Regulatory Design; Resilience and Adaptation; CleanTech and Zero-Emission Transition; Civic Innovation and Change Management and Digital Transformation and Connectivity) and fostering collaboration among these areas is a distinguishing feature of our work, resulting in comprehensive solutions. Learn more at https://www.cityfi.co/.
