'GO TO THE PEOPLE' DOCUMENTARY ABOUT BRINGING HEALTH CARE TO HOMELESS ACCEPTED FOR CONSIDERATION FOR THE 2026 OSCARS

Every homeless person has their own story to tell about their journey to the street.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jim Withers and producer Jeff Sewald ask the Academy Voting Bloc to view "Go to the People" and cast your vote for this amazing and timely documentary."Go to the People" was inspired by Dr. Jim Withers' childhood memories of accompanying his father, a family physician, on house calls, and his mother, a nurse, on home-care visits. Dr. Withers began providing medical care to Pittsburgh’s unsheltered homeless population in 1992.Initially dressing as a homeless person, “Dr. Jim” began making nighttime street rounds in the alleys and under the bridges of the city. Inspired by this noble outreach, other clinical volunteers joined in, and Operation Safety Net was born. Today, the program is recognized as one of the nation’s first full-time “street medicine” concerns, and it continues to set the standard for this unique form of health care.“When I decided to make this film, Dr. Withers told me that I would be changed by it, and he was right. I learned from Dr. Jim that every interaction with homeless people must begin by listening to their concerns and, sometimes, just hearing their stories.” -- Jeff Sewald, the film’s producer-writer-director.“My work with people living on the streets came not so much from my sense that they needed me, but that I needed them. What I do is modeled on the house calls that I made with my dad. To him, every patient was a person first. His visits were a means of connecting with the needy. I have begun to see pieces of myself in each homeless person I meet. It’s been a privilege to be welcomed into their camps, to connect with them as human beings. I have come to see health care and health-care training as a giant machine that serves its own purposes rather than those of the people who are ill or suffering.” -- Dr. Jim Withers.To view Go to the People - https://vimeo.com/1092201997?autoplay=1&muted=1 &stream_id=Y2xpcHN8NjQwNzYxMHxpZDpkZXNjfFtdWHAT: Go to the People, Documentary 2026 Oscar SubmissionCONTACT: Cherry Hepburn, 818.783.4071, cherry@putnam-smith.comMegan McVey, 818.783.4071, megan@putnam-smith.com

