Merchant Risk Council (MRC) Announces Twenty Seven New International Board Members
The Merchant Risk Council, a non-profit membership association for payments and fraud prevention professionals, announced the addition of 27 new members.
REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC), a global non-profit membership association for payments and fraud prevention professionals, announced the addition of 27 new members to its Global Board of Directors and four Regional Advisory Boards in APAC, LATAM, Europe, and North America.
The MRC brings together eCommerce payments and fraud prevention professionals from global merchants, solution providers, and law enforcement agencies to share fraud and risk mitigation strategies in the ongoing fight against eCommerce fraud. New board members represent international brands, including adidas, Netflix, Mastercard, Sony, Stripe, Spotify, and Lenovo.
The MRC Global Board of Directors ensures that the MRC operates at the highest legal and ethical standards. The MRC also has established Regional Advisory Boards in North America, Europe, APAC, and LATAM. The Regional Advisors bring a unique perspective to the MRC, offering invaluable leadership, experience, and local industry knowledge. MRC holds local merchant-focused events and extends advocacy efforts for regional merchants, such as working with the Reserve Bank of India to expand their recently implemented card payment regulation compliance deadline.
The MRC expanded its extensive member offerings into Asia Pacific in 2021. APAC MRC members include Canva, Grab, Ant Group, and Lazada. The organization recently announced that they have established Latin America operations in Brazil. This month the inaugural LATAM Regional Advisory Board was seated. LATAM MRC members include Magazine Luiza, iFood, Decolar.com, FarFetch, adidas, and Lenovo.
“Each of these new Board members will add tremendous value to the organization and bring expertise unique to their region on compliance and fraud techniques,” said Julie Fergerson, Merchant Risk Council CEO. “Our board members are an integral part of the organization as their ideas, direction, and contributions provide guidance and support to the MRC.”
After a close election from a talented pool of qualified candidates, the MRC is proud to announce the appointment of our newest board members:
GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Lee Clifton, Global Head of Payments Performance and Strategy, Stripe
Natalie Dunne, Senior Director of Payments & Fraud Operations, FanDuel
AMERICAS ADVISORY BOARD
Marko Medenica, Head of Product, Payments Platform, Grammarly
Gordon Sheppard, Head of Global Fraud Management, Sony PlayStation
EUROPEAN ADVISORY BOARD
Diarmuid Considine, Vice President, Product Management, Ethoca
Lex Ledger, Senior Director, Payment Partnerships, Ops & Growth Optimisation, Spotify
Galit Shani-Michel, Vice President, Payments, Forter
APAC ADVISORY BOARD
Robbie MacDiarmid, VP APAC Consulting, CMSPI
Dany Naigeboren, Head of Risk and Analytics APAC, Forter
Laurice Romero, Growth Manager, Payments, Canva
Gordon Song, Head of Venture Risks, Lazada
Nicolas Stipp, Vice President and General Manager Asia Pacific, Mastercard/Ekata
Virginia Yang, Vice President, Account Management, Adyen
Wei Duan, VP Commercial APAC, EBANX
LATAM ADVISORY BOARD
Brendan Anson, Country Manager, Checkout.com
Paula Bellizia, President of Global Payments, EBANX
Kahue Cardoso, Risk and Fraud Prevention Director, Magazine Luiza
Ania Czech, Sr. Manager LATAM Payments, Netflix
Nelson Fioque, Payments and Fraud Lead, FARFETCH
Jorge Garza, Senior Manager, Global Risk Operations, adidas
Edgar Humberto, Sr. Web Product Manager, Global eCommerce, Lenovo
Rafael Lourenco, Executive Vice President, ClearSale
Talles Moreira, Sr. Director, Managed Risk Solutions, CyberSource
Alejandro Moron, Fraud Director, Despegar.com
Daniel Ortiz, SVP & Head of Sales - Latin America, Vesta
Thais Redondo , Payments Director, iFood
Bruno Trigo, Country Risk Manager, DiDi
About the MRC
The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)6 global membership organization connecting payments and fraud prevention professionals through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 800+ companies, including merchants and solution providers, it provides education on fraud prevention, payment optimization, and risk management. www.merchantriskcouncil.org
