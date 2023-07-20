Merchant Risk Council (MRC) Announces Twenty Seven New International Board Members

Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is a global membership organization connecting eCommerce fraud and payments professionals through educational programs, online forums, career development, conferences, and networking events.

The Merchant Risk Council, a non-profit membership association for payments and fraud prevention professionals, announced the addition of 27 new members.

REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC), a global non-profit membership association for payments and fraud prevention professionals, announced the addition of 27 new members to its Global Board of Directors and four Regional Advisory Boards in APAC, LATAM, Europe, and North America.

The MRC brings together eCommerce payments and fraud prevention professionals from global merchants, solution providers, and law enforcement agencies to share fraud and risk mitigation strategies in the ongoing fight against eCommerce fraud. New board members represent international brands, including adidas, Netflix, Mastercard, Sony, Stripe, Spotify, and Lenovo.

The MRC Global Board of Directors ensures that the MRC operates at the highest legal and ethical standards. The MRC also has established Regional Advisory Boards in North America, Europe, APAC, and LATAM. The Regional Advisors bring a unique perspective to the MRC, offering invaluable leadership, experience, and local industry knowledge. MRC holds local merchant-focused events and extends advocacy efforts for regional merchants, such as working with the Reserve Bank of India to expand their recently implemented card payment regulation compliance deadline.

The MRC expanded its extensive member offerings into Asia Pacific in 2021. APAC MRC members include Canva, Grab, Ant Group, and Lazada. The organization recently announced that they have established Latin America operations in Brazil. This month the inaugural LATAM Regional Advisory Board was seated. LATAM MRC members include Magazine Luiza, iFood, Decolar.com, FarFetch, adidas, and Lenovo.

“Each of these new Board members will add tremendous value to the organization and bring expertise unique to their region on compliance and fraud techniques,” said Julie Fergerson, Merchant Risk Council CEO. “Our board members are an integral part of the organization as their ideas, direction, and contributions provide guidance and support to the MRC.”

After a close election from a talented pool of qualified candidates, the MRC is proud to announce the appointment of our newest board members:

GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lee Clifton, Global Head of Payments Performance and Strategy, Stripe

Natalie Dunne, Senior Director of Payments & Fraud Operations, FanDuel

AMERICAS ADVISORY BOARD

Marko Medenica, Head of Product, Payments Platform, Grammarly

Gordon Sheppard, Head of Global Fraud Management, Sony PlayStation

EUROPEAN ADVISORY BOARD

Diarmuid Considine, Vice President, Product Management, Ethoca

Lex Ledger, Senior Director, Payment Partnerships, Ops & Growth Optimisation, Spotify

Galit Shani-Michel, Vice President, Payments, Forter

APAC ADVISORY BOARD

Robbie MacDiarmid, VP APAC Consulting, CMSPI

Dany Naigeboren, Head of Risk and Analytics APAC, Forter

Laurice Romero, Growth Manager, Payments, Canva

Gordon Song, Head of Venture Risks, Lazada

Nicolas Stipp, Vice President and General Manager Asia Pacific, Mastercard/Ekata

Virginia Yang, Vice President, Account Management, Adyen

Wei Duan, VP Commercial APAC, EBANX

LATAM ADVISORY BOARD

Brendan Anson, Country Manager, Checkout.com

Paula Bellizia, President of Global Payments, EBANX

Kahue Cardoso, Risk and Fraud Prevention Director, Magazine Luiza

Ania Czech, Sr. Manager LATAM Payments, Netflix

Nelson Fioque, Payments and Fraud Lead, FARFETCH

Jorge Garza, Senior Manager, Global Risk Operations, adidas

Edgar Humberto, Sr. Web Product Manager, Global eCommerce, Lenovo

Rafael Lourenco, Executive Vice President, ClearSale

Talles Moreira, Sr. Director, Managed Risk Solutions, CyberSource

Alejandro Moron, Fraud Director, Despegar.com

Daniel Ortiz, SVP & Head of Sales - Latin America, Vesta

Thais Redondo , Payments Director, iFood

Bruno Trigo, Country Risk Manager, DiDi

About the MRC

The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)6 global membership organization connecting payments and fraud prevention professionals through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 800+ companies, including merchants and solution providers, it provides education on fraud prevention, payment optimization, and risk management. www.merchantriskcouncil.org