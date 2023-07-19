HBCU New York Classic Partners with REVELXP to Elevate Game Day for Fans
REVELXP to Provide Full-Service Tailgates & Pregame Hospitality 2023 HBCU New York Classic Features Morehouse College vs. Albany State on September 16, 2023
The HBCU New York Classic is one of the most exciting new events in college football. We are thrilled to become part of the event and bring fans services to enhance their game day experience.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The HBCU New York Classic today announced the organization has selected REVELXP to be its Exclusive and Official Experience Provider in a multiyear agreement that will bring tailgating and game day hospitality to attending fans. The HBCU New York Classic is an annual football game that takes place in September featuring two HBCU teams and a full weekend of HBCU culture and community activities, including a pep rally, step show, pregame concert and more. The event has become known as the world’s largest HBCU Homecoming, and the 2023 Toyota HBCU New York Classic will welcome fans, students, and alumni from the 107 HBCUs across the country to watch Morehouse College take on Albany State on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
"We are thrilled to announce REVELXP as our official tailgate partner for the upcoming HBCU NY Classic. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the HBCU Homecoming experience in the Northeast, bringing a new level of excitement, community, and unforgettable moments to a cherished tradition,” said Albert Williams, President & CEO of Sports Eleven05 LLC, the organizer of the HBCU New York Classic.
Beginning with the 2023 HBCU New York Classic, REVELXP will create, sell, and host full-service tailgates and pregame hospitality events for attending fans. The tailgates will be primely located just outside of MetLife Stadium, and the full-service tailgate packages will include tickets, pregame field access and press conference access.
REVELXP will also organize larger events for organizations affiliated with participating teams as well as other HBCUs attending the HBCU New York Classic.
“The HBCU New York Classic is one of the most exciting new events in college football, and the passion and engagement surrounding the game is unmatched,” said REVELXP President Tracy White. “We are thrilled to become part of the event and bring fans services to enhance their game day experience.”
Fans interested in learning more or purchasing full-service tailgate packages for the 2023 HBCU NY Classic can visit www.REVELxp.com/HBCU-NY-Classic. Game day tickets are available now at www.hbcunyclassic.com.
About REVELXP
REVELXP is a revolutionary fan experience and hospitality company. Founded in 2020, REVELXP partners with sports and entertainment brands across the country to reimagine game day and redefine non-game day with memory-making experiences that that ignite fan passion, drive attendance and build loyalty.
REVELXP’s flagship products include modernized, full-service fan tailgates, premium hospitality, and customized events on both game day and non-game day. The company also provides ticket sales solutions and staffing, as well as specialized designs-builds and equipment outfitting for venues and events. REVELXP has partnerships with more than 90 collegiate and professional properties nationwide, hosting over two million fans at hundreds of events annually.
For more information, please visit REVELxp.com.
About The Toyota HBCU New York Classic
The Toyota HBCU New York Classic is a multi-day celebration of HBCU culture and community activities culminating in a matchup between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football teams at MetLife Stadium. The annual game features teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and is produced by event organizer Sports Eleven05. The Toyota HBCU New York Classic is presented live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. For more information and the latest details on tickets, visit www.hbcunyclassic.com.
