RecoverWell Partners with Medi-Cal Providers to Improve Equity in Accessing Behavioral Healthcare

Since 2022, over 100 Medi-Cal facilities have joined the RecoverWell network to provide substance use and mental health treatment services.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RecoverWell, a health technology startup based in Los Angeles, is improving equity in accessing behavioral treatment by providing its platform free of charge to facilities that exclusively serve Medi-Cal patients.

This summer, RecoverWell partnered with Aegis Pinnacle Treatment Centers’ statewide network to offer a direct link between emergency rooms and substance use treatment programs. Aegis provides outpatient MAT, individual counseling, and support groups for people struggling with opiate addiction.

Sarah Khawaja, senior director of patient services at Aegis Pinnacle Treatment Centers, said that RecoverWell’s free Medi-Cal program is building a community for healthcare professionals who want to make a difference.

“We believe if there is a desire to heal, there is hope for recovery, and we want to help,” Khawaja said. “We joined the RecoverWell network to help build a medical neighborhood that supports patients.”

RecoverWell's tech solution is offered free to Medi-Cal providers as part of its mission to ensure that everyone has access to behavioral health care, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

“Our mission at RecoverWell is to make treatment options easily accessible for all patients,” said CEO Amee Gray. “This partnership will help so many patients enter a program they can truly commit to.”

The California Health Care Foundation reported that Medi-Cal enrollees face many difficulties in accessing behavioral health care, including complex systems, chronic workforce shortages of behavioral health professionals, and delays caused by administrative bottlenecks. There is not an adequate care continuum to guide patients from inpatient to intermediary and outpatient services.

RecoverWell simplifies the admissions process by placing patients in a virtual queue for multiple facilities at once with the help of social workers and case managers working in hospitals. The online platform reduces the administrative burden for Medi-Cal providers by helping them receive patient referrals that are precisely matched to the level of care and type of treatment that they offer.

“We recognize that residential treatment is not always an option for patients who may have mobility, transportation, childcare or employment restrictions,” said Gray. “We are eager to work with Aegis because they remove these barriers by offering outpatient medically assisted treatment for patients with Medicaid and Medicare.”

In addition to harm reduction programs like Aegis, RecoverWell offers access to all levels of care for Medi-Cal patients. RecoverWell is partnered with some of the most trusted providers in the Medi-Cal space including Archway Recovery, Chabad, Clare Matrix, CRI-Help, House of Hope, The Beacon House Association of San Pedro, and Twin Town Treatment Centers.

Hundreds of hospital social workers across California use RecoverWell’s application as their primary resource to find and book treatment programs for their patients. RecoverWell algorithmically matches patients to the best possible fit based on clinical needs, finances, and personal preferences.

The cybersecure, HIPAA-compliant platform allows hospitals to transfer history and physical information to treatment providers without compromising patient privacy. Admissions staff can also communicate directly with hospitals using the chat portal, saving hours of time typically spent on the phone.

With the help of this system, social workers have arranged treatment plans for patients directly upon discharge from the hospital to begin their recovery journey.

To learn more about RecoverWell or its services, visit the website at www.recoverwell.net or email contact@recoverwell.net with any additional questions.

