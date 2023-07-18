Submit Release
Swan Lake Road closed for road improvement project

SWISHER - A section of Swan Lake Road on the Hawkeye Wildlife Area west of Greencastle Road, will be closed for several weeks while a bridge is being replaced.

Visitors are asked to detour around to the intersection of 250th Street and Cemetery Road to access the west side of the area. A majority of the wildlife area will still be accessible for outdoor recreation.

