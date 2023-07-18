Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,753 in the last 365 days.

DNR investigating drowning on Mississippi River

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating an apparent drowning on July 14 on the Mississippi River near Buffalo Shores.

Two men were boating from the Buffalo Shores Campground to the shoreline near Beach Pub Bar in Buffalo where they intended to register for a fishing tournament. As they approached shore, Michael Eskridge, 48 of Davenport, was preparing the anchor line in the bow of the boat when he lost his balance and fell overboard. 

Iowa DNR and the Buffalo Fire Department located and recovered Eskridge’s body at 8:15 p.m.

Eskridge’s body was located and recovered at 8:15 PM by the Iowa DNR and the Buffalo Fire Department. The Buffalo Police Department, Scott County Sheriff's Office, Scott County Park Rangers, Muscatine Fire Department and Montpelier Fire Department were also dispatched and assisted in the recovery. 

You just read:

DNR investigating drowning on Mississippi River

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more