Results from the United States World Vitiligo Day Surveys
In fact, 57% of respondents said they show off their vitiligo and 35% said they both hide it and show it off, with only 8% saying they hide it.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitiligo is an autoimmune skin condition in which the immune system attacks the body’s cells that make pigment. This results in certain areas of skin to turn a milky-white color. The condition can also affect hair on the scalp, eyebrow, eyelash, beard or body, as well as mucous membranes such as the inside of the mouth. Currently there is no cure for vitiligo, but there are treatments that can help return the body’s natural pigment. Because the symptoms of vitiligo are easy to see, it can cause distress to the people that it affects. However, in addition to understanding the condition and the symptoms it creates, it is important to listen to those who are affected by it and understand their perspectives on living with vitiligo.
— Richard H. Huggins, MD
In a study published in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, Richard H. Huggins, MD and his co-authors report the results of a survey from two different United States World Vitiligo Day events in 2020 and 2021. They found that 76% of respondents said they wanted a cure in 2020 while 92% of respondents said they want a cure in 2021. This is notable because, while the majority of people would like a cure for vitiligo, not everyone with this condition sees it as a disease that needs to be cured. In fact, 57% of respondents said they show off their vitiligo and 35% said they both hide it and show it off, with only 8% saying they hide it. In 2021, 62% of survey respondents said they would be interested in trying treatments for vitiligo if there were no side effects, mild side effects, or moderate side effects. However, 49% of survey respondents noted that none of the current vitiligo treatments were covered by insurance.
While vitiligo isn’t an inherently dangerous condition, it can certainly affect people’s confidence and self-esteem. This study showed how people with vitiligo view the condition and what their goals are with treatment. By understanding these perceptions, clinicians can better focus on counseling patients and helping them achieve their goals.
SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.
For more details, please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.
Danny Zakria
National Society for Cutaneous Medicine
email us here