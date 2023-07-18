Act Global Partners with Homeless World Cup in Successful 2023 Tournament
Act Global provides turf for competition pitches at the 2023 Homeless World Cup in Sacramento, California.AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunday, July 15, 2023, marked the end of this year’s Homeless World Cup Tournament held in Sacramento, California. The weeklong event was hosted by Sacramento State University and featured Act Global’s XtremeTurf.
Act Global has been partnered with and providing turf for this tournament since 2015. This supports Homeless World Cup’s mission to raise awareness of global homelessness and empower affected individuals through the power of sport.
This year’s tournament hosted 40 teams from around the world and gave them the opportunity to compete for their country at a high level. Act Global donated three fields for this year’s tournament which included a shock pad from Schmitz Foam and custom logo work from Precision Jet.
“Sports have such a tremendous impact on a person’s physical and mental health, and synthetic turf is the most inclusive recreational surface,” said John Baize, Act Global’s founder. “The Homeless World Cup changes lives while opening our hearts and minds to our homeless sisters and brothers from around the world. We are blessed to again be a part of it, and we recognize the support from Precision Jet and Schmitz Foam.”
Act Global is honored to be partnered with this organization under a multi-year, long-term agreement. Please go to www.homelessworldcup.org to see the tournament winners, read player stories and learn more about the organization. Please visit www.actglobal.com to learn more about the company’s mission and synthetic turf product offerings.
###
About Act Global
Act Global, a member of the Beaulieu International Group, is a global synthetic turf manufacturer with world-class manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia with product installations sold in more than 90 countries. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, US, Act Global is a FIFA licensee (soccer), FIH Preferred Supplier (hockey) and a World Rugby Preferred Turf Producer with over 300 certified fields installed around the world. Its experience includes multiple NFL football installations, a growing North American landscaping business, patented aviation and landfill solutions, and recognition by the industry Synthetic Turf Council for its sustainability and philanthropic efforts.
Morgan Gusella
Act Global
+1 512-733-5300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram