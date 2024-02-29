Submit Release
Act Global Celebrates 20 Years of Building Communities Through Synthetic Turf

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSTIN, TX – Act Global, a global leader in synthetic turf solutions, marks two decades of excellence and innovation. Since 2004, Act Global has made significant strides in impacting communities worldwide, with thousands of installations in more than 90 countries, millions of gallons of water savings, and the development of inclusive recreational surfaces that cater to diverse needs.

At the heart of Act Global's mission lies a commitment to enhancing performance and safety. Act Global has earned recognition as a supplier to multiple NFL teams (football), FIFA licensee (soccer), a FIH Preferred Supplier (field hockey), and a World Rugby Preferred Turf Producer. Multiple philanthropy and sustainability award accolades from the Synthetic Turf Council further validate Act Global's position as an industry social leader, as well.

"We are so blessed to have been a part of such a wonderful industry that provides the most inclusive recreational surface for community use. Thank you to all our employees, partners, customers, and suppliers for being part of our last twenty years!" says John Baize, President of Act Global.

As Act Global commemorates 20 years of progress, it reaffirms its commitment to creating solutions that address the challenges of today while paving the way for a sustainable future.

Learn more about Act Global's contributions to community development, corporate social responsibility, and cutting-edge synthetic turf solutions by visiting www.actglobal.com.

About Act Global:

Act Global is based in Austin, Texas and is a part of the Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.). Founded in 1959, B.I.G. employs over 4,900 people worldwide in 19 countries throughout Eurasia, America and Oceania and serves customers in 140 countries. In 2021, B.I.G. reported sales of €2.5 billion. Act Global operates its world-class manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and has serviced clients in more than 90 countries. Its experience includes multiple NFL football installations, a growing North American landscaping business, and patented aviation and landfill solutions.

