Free Webinar for Legislative Updates July 25

NASHVILLE – Join the Department of Revenue on July 25 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss recent legislative changes to laws involving taxes administered by or affecting the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Register for the webinar here.

During the webinar, participants will discuss details of legislation affecting the Department of Revenue during the 2023 legislative session.

The July 25 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers each month to the public. More information is available on our website here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

