HMP Global’s Psych Congress expands partnership with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare events and education company, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership between the Psych Congress national meeting and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), bolstering the event’s educational program with life-saving mental health sessions and fostering community support for the nonprofit organization’s mission.

The 2023 Psych Congress national meeting will be held September 6-10 at the Nashville Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Psych Congress is America’s premier independent conference on practical psychopharmacology and a unique, integrated forum to connect members of the entire mental health team with the foremost experts in psychiatry to improve patient outcomes through education.

Established in 1987, AFSP is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education, and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. Psych Congress has a longstanding partnership with AFSP and expanded the relationship this year by selecting it as the meeting’s official charitable partner.

“Our organizations have a shared mission to develop and deliver critical educational resources for mental health clinicians and other medical professionals aimed at preventing suicides,” said Randy Robbin, Chief Learning Officer, HMP Global, and President, HMP Education. “It was a natural fit for us to select AFSP as this year’s official charitable partner for Psych Congress, and we are excited to work together on the conference’s educational program and encourage community support for AFSP’s mission.”

“Through our collaboration with Psych Congress, we are reaching healthcare providers on the front lines of America’s mental health crisis and effecting positive change,” said Dr. Jill Harkavy-Friedman, Senior Vice President of Research, AFSP, and Psych Congress Steering Committee member. “It takes all of us working together to prevent suicides and provide support for those struggling with mental illnesses, and Psych Congress is a vital platform for the mental healthcare community.”

AFSP and Psych Congress have co-developed six main conference sessions, including the Eric Arauz Memorial Keynote Address, “Healing Through Music: The Transformative Power of Songwriting in Mental Health,” to be held from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 6. AFSP’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Yu Moutier will introduce this keynote, which will be followed by Nashville-based Music Neighbors delving into the power of music as a tool for processing trauma and addressing mental health issues.

“This inspiring and thought-provoking session highlights the intersection of music and mental health,” Robbin said. “Through the lens of local musicians, we will experience iconic Nashville Songwriters’ rounds, where artists will share personal stories and perform songs that have helped them heal. Music provides a cathartic release, self-expression, and emotional processing – vital elements to healing and coping with trauma.”

The partnership with AFSP also includes an Out of the Darkness Community Walk for suicide prevention, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, September 7 at the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville. The suicide prevention awareness walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support that unites communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of loved ones.

All Psych Congress attendees, faculty, and supporters are invited to join the 1-mile walk. While donations are appreciated, there is no cost to participate. For more information or to support the Psych Congress Out of the Darkness Walk, visit supporting.afsp.org.

For 36 years, Psych Congress has served as the nation’s leading conference on practical psychopharmacology. The 2023 event will feature more than 50 sessions led by 55-plus internationally renowned faculty and more than 3,000 participants. It is designed and accredited for all members of the mental health team, including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists, primary care physicians, and more.

To view the full agenda or to register, visit national.psychcongress.com.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world’s largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT AFSP

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced loss. AFSP creates a culture that is smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. For more information, visit afsp.org.