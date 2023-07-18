Angel Ingram Named 2023 Young Pawnbroker of the Year by National Pawnbrokers Association

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA) has named Angel Ingram the 2023 Young Pawnbroker of the Year. This award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional success in their business and local community and has made a significant contribution to the pawn industry during the previous year.

D'Angelo's Pawnshop, on Chicagos' Southside, has been in Ingram's family for three generations. "I am a representative of a legacy that spans decades, a heritage built upon the principles of trust, integrity, and community," she said. "My grandfather, Frank Ingram, who founded this pawn shop, instilled in us the importance of helping those in need, offering a haven where individuals could find hope, a fair deal, and a fresh start."

This year, Angel served as the Scholarship Chairperson for the Illinois Pawnbrokers Association's Frank Ingram Memorial Scholarship, which awarded four high school seniors from across the state. She was also instrumental in advocating for IPA during important hearings before the Illinois State Legislature.

While accepting her award, Ingram noted, "Chicago's Southside, with all its rich diversity and vibrant spirit, has been the lifeblood of our success. It is a place where dreams are forged and nurtured, where community bonds are unbreakable. To be able to serve this community, to witness its resilience and contribute to its growth, has been an extraordinary privilege."

