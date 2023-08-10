303® and STA-BIL® Supports Keep Our Desert Clean Non-profit at Mtn West Overland Expo

Opening image of the documentary Keep Our Desert Clean Produced by STA-BIL and 303 Products Keep Our Desert Clean Volunteers Celebrating After a Clean-up Event

People who are into camping and overlanding are by and large environmentally focused but the small percentage that don’t care are wreaking havoc by leaving trash on public lands.” — Bob Galuska, STA-BIL brand manager

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Two Gold Eagle brands are joining together to promote a much-needed environmental cause at this year’s Overland Expo Mountain West event. 303® , Gold Eagle’s brand of automotive detailing products, and STA-BIL, the #1 fuel stabilizer brand in the USA, will jointly attend as exhibitors and are sharing their booth with Arizona-based non-profit, Keep Our Desert Clean . Both Gold Eagle Company brands are actively promoting the need to keep camping and overlanding areas clean and have backed the non-profit with company resources by producing a documentary film to highlight the problem that is occurring on public lands. The documentary will be promoted at their booth during the three-day event scheduled to take place in Loveland, CO, August 25-27.Mountain West is one of four shows produced by Overland Expo in 2023 and is expected to bring together in one location over 300 exhibitors and thousands of campers to experience and learn about adventure travel, camping, overlanding, and motorcycle gear and equipment. The festival-style event also provides opportunities for educational classes, demos, and activities. 303 will host demonstrations on how to clean and protect vehicles, kayaks, RVs, and more using their line of ceramic and graphene products including long-lasting 303 Graphene Nano Spray Coating, 303 Spray & Rinse Ceramic Sealant, and Slick Shine Ceramic Detailer. STA-BIL will explain the need for fuel stabilization especially in vehicles, small engines, or equipment that is periodically stored or powered by ethanol gasoline to ensure performance and reliability. Both brands will have product for sale and merchandise giveaways at the show.Bob Galuska, STA-BIL brand manager, says, “People who are into camping and overlanding are by and large environmentally focused but the small percentage that don’t care are wreaking havoc by leaving trash on public lands. This organization of incredible volunteers spends a great deal of their personal time cleaning up other people’s messes and is dedicated to bringing attention to the problem. Since protecting and preserving the things we love is in our DNA we wanted to support them anyway we could. This problem exists in every state, in deserts, lakes, mountain areas, and in every camp spot. It is more than the occasional bottle or flip-flop – we’re talking boats, tires, and broken ATVs. We hope that these documentaries will help people think twice about their actions and encourage more people to get involved so we can all enjoy the natural beauty of the outdoors.”For more information about Gold Eagle Company news and products, visit www.goldeagle.com . For more information about Keep the Desert Clean or to volunteer for one of their events visit www.keepourdesertclean.com . To keep up with the latest on 303 visit Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube. To keep up with the latest on STA-BIL visit Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.

