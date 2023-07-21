Swedish Groove Ambient Musician Johan Agebjörn Releases Innovative Beat Subtraction Project on Spotted Peccary Music

An album that moves fluidly between naturalistic electronics and a unique dazzlingly otherworldly sound. The sound is dreamy and electronic with lots of sustained tones and glowing atmospheres, and just soaring with no limits into other places. Johan Agebjorn takes over the SPM LIVE 24/7 all day July 21, 2023!

Warmer and calmer than the original tracks, these new and select Subtracted Soundscapes are being met with enthusiasm by the chill and ambient radio community.

This is leaving only the key elements of the music, and also working with different combinations of lowpass-filtering, slowing down, adding reverb, and mixing the music differently.” — Johan Agebjörn

"Recently, I was listening to my 2008 album Mossebo in the car," explains the Swedish artist, "and I thought, hey, I want to hear these tracks without beats! I've had a period of listening a lot to beatless ambient lately, typically right after putting my youngest daughter to sleep, calming down after work and family life. I've always had a place for both calmness and motion in my music, but maybe I have a bigger need for calmness now than 10-20 years ago. I'm a father of three children and I'm working as a psychologist, so I always have sounds around me and I've found myself listening to more silent and slow music than before, especially during the evening after a long day. On this album, this is also reflected in my arrangements.”"I am surprised by how much more I prefer these new versions to the originals. I guess they attune better to my current state of mind. I hope this music can evoke similar feelings in the listener," he adds.The result is an album that moves fluidly between naturalistic electronics and a unique dazzlingly otherworldly sound. The feeling is startlingly intimate, becoming both a sonic sanctuary for the listener and another world to explore. The feeling is bittersweet and positive, the sound is dreamy and electronic with lots of sustained tones and glowing atmospheres, and just soaring with no limits into other places.Agebjörn describes his remixing process as “leaving only the key elements of the music, and also working with different combinations of lowpass-filtering, slowing down, adding reverb, and mixing the music differently.” Opener “Four Hours to Karhumäki” exemplifies this. From a gentle piano intro, the piece swells to a sonic vastness both rich and austere. Reverberant textures drift through piano chords like wind through asperous rock formations. Subtracted Soundscapes moves fluidly between the naturalistic and otherworldly. Karhumäki (in Russian known as Медвежьегорск) is an industrial city in Russian Carelia.After the earthbound stillness of “Karhumäki,” “Swimming Through the Blue Lagoon,” recalls Vangelis’s soundtrack work. On “Lagoon,” otherworldly voices shimmer across contrapuntal Berlin School tones. “As I Passed the Vyartsilya Border Crossing” uses synthetic voice as a marching ostinato. When the melody comes in, it is both alien and familiar: the major key refrain of adventure wrapped anew in sterling pearlescence. His releases on Spotted Peccary Music include Mossebo (originally on Lotuspike, released in 2008 and remastered with SPM in 2019), The Mountain Lake (2011), followed by a couple of collaborations with Mikael Ögren, We Never Came to the White Sea (2017) and Artefact (2021) with the related EP Space Travel. He makes music in a wide range of styles, including electro, house, also solo piano, and has two main projects. His ambient music can best be described as “ambient electro” or “arctic ambient”; not too far away from the sounds of Krister Linder or early Biosphere. That is, ambient with electro beats, giving the music a rich atmosphere as well as a distinct forward motion. His ambient music has also appeared on several compilations, and draws influences from Aphex Twin, Pete Namlook and The KLF. His other project is a neo-Italo disco studio project consisting of pseudonymous female singer Sally Shapiro and featuring Johan as composer and producer. Their two albums, Disco Romance and My Guilty Pleasures, as well as a few EPs and remix collections, have been very well received. Influences include prominent '80s Italo disco artists such as Valerie Dore, Katy Gray, Savage, Fun Fun and Sandra. 