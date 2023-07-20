HMP Global’s 2023 Evolution of Psychotherapy makes grand return to Anaheim, California for practice-changing conference

Evolution of Psychotherapy is the premier event for psychotherapy education with an educational program featuring more than 90 sessions led by 35-plus world-renowned speakers.

Living legends of psychotherapy reunite to educate, inspire, motivate, and reinvigorate attendees’ passion for the field; registration is now open for 2023.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s Evolution of Psychotherapy conference is making its grand return to Anaheim, California for a five-day, integrated forum where the living legends of psychotherapy, breakout thinkers, and on-the ground professionals will connect, engage, support, and reinvigorate attendees’ passion for the field.

The meeting will be held December 12-17 at the Anaheim Convention Center and is the official meeting of the Milton H. Erickson Foundation. Described as “a golden opportunity for mental health professionals,” the faculty lineup at the 2023 meeting includes some of the world’s foremost psychotherapists and experts in the field of mental health.

“This is the first time since 2017 that Evolution of Psychotherapy will be held in Anaheim,” said Dr. Jeff Zeig, Director of the Milton H. Erickson Foundation. “In developing the educational agenda, we look for commonalities that underly successful clinical work and we develop sessions that will fit the needs of practicing clinicians. Our 2023 meeting will examine the current challenges in mental health, and both the research-based best practices and novel approaches to improving patient care and outcomes. Evolution is the most anticipated psychotherapy event of the year and a once-in-a-lifetime experience that no one should miss.”

Announced keynote speakers for 2023 include:

- John Gottman, PhD, and Julie Gottman, PhD, psychologists with expertise in marital stability and divorce prediction

- Temple Grandin, PhD, best-selling author and researcher on visual thinking

- Rob Kapilow, composer, conductor, author, music commentator

- Otto F. Kernberg, MD, FAPA, legendary psychoanalyst and leading researcher on personality disorders

- Cloe Madanes, LIC, HDL, innovator and teacher of family and strategic therapy

- Christina Maslach, PhD, pioneering researcher on the definition, predictors, and measurement of job burnout

- Donald Meichenbaum, PhD, founding expert on cognitive behavioral therapy

- Martin Seligman, PhD, leading authority in the fields of positive psychology, resilience, learned helplessness, depression, optimism, and pessimism

- Dan Siegel, MD, award-winning educator, co-director of the Mindful Awareness Research Center at UCLA

- David Whyte, renowned poet, philosopher, and speaker

Participants can earn more than 125 continuing education credits at this year’s meeting. The conference is open to professionals in mental health and health-related fields, including marriage and family therapists, clinical and counseling psychologists, psychiatric social workers, pastoral counselors, psychotherapists, psychiatrists, physicians, nurse practitioners, counselors, and graduate students.

To view the full agenda, speaker lineup and to register, visit evolutionofpsychotherapy.com.



