MEDIA ALERT BEAVERTON, OR - FREE CONCERTS FOR STUDENTS AND YOUTH BY RON ARTIS II AND MUSIC WORKSHOPS

— Ron Artis II
Music Workshops, a local non-profit, is teaming up with Ron Artis II, a multi-instrumentalist who grew up in Hawaii, to bring free concerts for students and youth to the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton:
SHOWTIMES
July 25, 2023, at 11:30 AM
July 25, 2023, at 6:30 PM
July 26, 2023, at 11:30 AM
Ron will also be partnering with 'Free Guitars 4 Kids', an organization committed to changing the lives of children through the gift of music.
The concerts at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts will be free and open to the public.
