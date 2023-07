MEDIA ALERT BEAVERTON, OR - FREE CONCERTS FOR STUDENTS AND YOUTH BY RON ARTIS II AND MUSIC WORKSHOPS

Ron Artis partnerinig with Music Workshops to give three free concerts at the Patricia Reeser Center for the Arts in Beaverton, OR

MEDIA ALERT - Music Workshops and Hawaii's Ron Artis II bring FREE CONCERTS FOR STUDENTS AND YOUTH to the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts

'Music is my language. Let's talk!'” — Ron Artis II

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA ALERT BEAVERTON, OR - Music Workshops and Hawaii's Ron Artis II bring FREE CONCERTS FOR STUDENTS AND YOUTH to the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts Music Workshops, a local non-profit, is teaming up with Ron Artis II, a multi-instrumentalist who grew up in Hawaii, to bring free concerts for students and youth to the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton:SHOWTIMESJuly 25, 2023, at 11:30 AMJuly 25, 2023, at 6:30 PMJuly 26, 2023, at 11:30 AMRon will also be partnering with ' Free Guitars 4 Kids ', an organization committed to changing the lives of children through the gift of music.The concerts at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts will be free and open to the public.Connect with us to get a media / photo pass or schedule an interview.

Ron Artis II newly released single "Revival"