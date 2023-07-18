MEDIA ALERT BEAVERTON, OR - FREE CONCERTS FOR STUDENTS AND YOUTH BY RON ARTIS II AND MUSIC WORKSHOPS

Submit Release
Ron Artis partnerinig with Music Workshops to give three free concerts at the Patricia Reeser Center for the Arts in Beaverton, OR

MEDIA ALERT - Music Workshops and Hawaii's Ron Artis II bring FREE CONCERTS FOR STUDENTS AND YOUTH to the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts

'Music is my language. Let's talk!'”
— Ron Artis II
Music Workshops, a local non-profit, is teaming up with Ron Artis II, a multi-instrumentalist who grew up in Hawaii, to bring free concerts for students and youth to the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton:

SHOWTIMES

July 25, 2023, at 11:30 AM
July 25, 2023, at 6:30 PM
July 26, 2023, at 11:30 AM

Ron will also be partnering with 'Free Guitars 4 Kids', an organization committed to changing the lives of children through the gift of music.

The concerts at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts will be free and open to the public.
Julia Artis
Ron Artis II
+1 503-438-8944
Ron Artis II newly released single "Revival"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


