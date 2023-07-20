Submit Release
Starlight - Book Release - An adventure for the whole family

Julia Artis - from detective to worldtraveler, to Mom of FIVE and now AUTHOR.

A little star searches for his light and finds his purpose.

"Starlight" is available for pre-order and as ARC's

A little star takes flight to search his light but discovers his purpose. A must read for all of us and a reminder that our true light shines from within.

Have the courage to listen to God. Only HE knows your true purpose.”
— Julia Artis
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES , July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Julia Artis, former criminal detective now world traveling mother of five, has teamed up with Fuuji Takashi, a world-renowned illustrator, to bring us a children's book that is truly a work of art. The book, titled "Starlight", is set to be released on 08.08.2023.

"Starlight" is a story that is sure to resonate with readers of all ages. It is a reminder that no matter how lost we feel, we all have a light inside of us that can never be extinguished.

Takashi's illustrations are both whimsical and beautiful, and bring the story to life in a way that will leave readers captivated.

This is a book that is sure to become a classic. Be sure to pre-order your copy today: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C9VQ793Z?ref_=pe_3052080_276849420

Ron Artis II
Journey Together
julia@ronartisii.com
