Starlight - Book Release - An adventure for the whole family
A little star takes flight to search his light but discovers his purpose. A must read for all of us and a reminder that our true light shines from within.
Have the courage to listen to God. Only HE knows your true purpose.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES , July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Julia Artis, former criminal detective now world traveling mother of five, has teamed up with Fuuji Takashi, a world-renowned illustrator, to bring us a children's book that is truly a work of art. The book, titled "Starlight", is set to be released on 08.08.2023.
— Julia Artis
"Starlight" is a story that is sure to resonate with readers of all ages. It is a reminder that no matter how lost we feel, we all have a light inside of us that can never be extinguished.
Takashi's illustrations are both whimsical and beautiful, and bring the story to life in a way that will leave readers captivated.
This is a book that is sure to become a classic. Be sure to pre-order your copy today: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C9VQ793Z?ref_=pe_3052080_276849420
Ron Artis II
Journey Together
julia@ronartisii.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram