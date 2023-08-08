Starlight - Book Release - An adventure for the whole family
Julia Artis - from detective to worldtraveler to mother of FIVE, now Author releases "Starlight, An adventure for the whole family!"
Have the courage to listen to God. Only HE knows your true purpose.”HONOLULU, OAHU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Journey Together Publishing
— Julia Artis
Ron & Julia Artis
Contact: manging@ronartisii.com
Journey Together Publishing Announces the Release of a new family poetry book "Starlight".
Journey Together Publishing is proud to offer the debut work from Julia Artis, 'STARLIGHT', hitting bookstores everywhere today 08.08.2023.
Starlight is a compelling tale, focused on finding your purpose and shining your true light from within.
It's positive and uplifting message reaches youngsters and adults alike. Paired with its whimsical illustrations by Fuuji Takashi this book is a touching adventure for the entire family.
Born 1983 behind the wall in East Germany, writer Julia Artis always dreamed of freely seeing the world. She would later graduate as senior detective, travel across the globe, become a mother of five and now Author.
Starlight sends a little Star who lost his light on a journey of Faith, Hope. and Love, eventually finding his Purpose.
Order your copy here: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/starlight-julia-artis/1143731039
Julia Artis
Ron Artis II
+1 808-284-7511
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram