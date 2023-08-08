Submit Release
Starlight - Book Release - An adventure for the whole family

A little star searches for his light and finds his purpose.

"Starlight" is available now !!

Julia Artis - from detective to worldtraveler, to Mom of FIVE and now AUTHOR.

Have the courage to listen to God. Only HE knows your true purpose.”
— Julia Artis
HONOLULU, OAHU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Journey Together Publishing
Ron & Julia Artis
Contact: manging@ronartisii.com

Journey Together Publishing Announces the Release of a new family poetry book "Starlight".

Journey Together Publishing is proud to offer the debut work from Julia Artis, 'STARLIGHT', hitting bookstores everywhere today 08.08.2023.

Starlight is a compelling tale, focused on finding your purpose and shining your true light from within.
It's positive and uplifting message reaches youngsters and adults alike. Paired with its whimsical illustrations by Fuuji Takashi this book is a touching adventure for the entire family.

Born 1983 behind the wall in East Germany, writer Julia Artis always dreamed of freely seeing the world. She would later graduate as senior detective, travel across the globe, become a mother of five and now Author.


Starlight sends a little Star who lost his light on a journey of Faith, Hope. and Love, eventually finding his Purpose.

Order your copy here: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/starlight-julia-artis/1143731039

Julia Artis
Ron Artis II
+1 808-284-7511
