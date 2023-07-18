Draft Wyoming Digital Access Plan Available Online for Review and Comment

Cheyenne, Wyo – Last fall, Wyoming was awarded $530,006 from the State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program by the National Telecommunications and Information Agency (NTIA).

Within one year of the date on which a state is awarded these funds, that state must develop a State Digital Access/Equity Plan, solicit and respond to public comments on the draft plan, and finalize that draft plan.

The state of Wyoming opened a 30-day public comment period to meet this requirement beginning Monday, July 17, 2023. We have until September 2023 to submit the finalized plan to NTIA.

Public input is critical to the success and implementation of this plan. Feedback gathered over the last several months regarding the future of broadband and digital access in Wyoming plus extensive research and analysis has been the basis for Wyoming’s draft Digital Access Plan.

The plan is available online as well as a feedback form for public comments at wbc.pub/DigitalAccess. The Wyoming Business Council is accepting those comments through August 17, 2023.