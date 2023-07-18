Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,709 in the last 365 days.

Draft Wyoming Digital Access Plan Available Online for Review and Comment

Cheyenne, Wyo – Last fall, Wyoming was awarded $530,006  from the State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program by the National Telecommunications and Information Agency (NTIA).

Within one year of the date on which a state is awarded these funds, that state must develop a State Digital Access/Equity Plan, solicit and respond to public comments on the draft plan, and finalize that draft plan.

The state of Wyoming opened a 30-day public comment period to meet this requirement beginning Monday, July 17, 2023. We have until September 2023 to submit the finalized plan to NTIA.

Public input is critical to the success and implementation of this plan. Feedback gathered over the last several months regarding the future of broadband and digital access in Wyoming plus extensive research and analysis has been the basis for Wyoming’s draft Digital Access Plan.

The plan is available online as well as a feedback form for public comments at wbc.pub/DigitalAccess. The Wyoming Business Council is accepting those comments through August 17, 2023.

You just read:

Draft Wyoming Digital Access Plan Available Online for Review and Comment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more