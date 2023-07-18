12 states partner for the “Highway 20 Speed Enforcement Project"

July 18, 2023

Des Moines, Iowa - The “Highway 20 Speed Enforcement Project” is a collaborative effort among state police, state highway patrol and local police agencies from across the country to promote traffic safety and reduce crashes on US 20.

“With the goal of improving safety and reducing crashes on all roadways, the Iowa State Patrol is thankful for the partnerships that have been made to make this project successful,” said Lieutenant Brian Beenen, District 9 Commander, Cedar Falls. “This coast-to-coast initiative involves over 40 law enforcement agencies across the country. We look forward to continued collaboration to make our roadways safe.”