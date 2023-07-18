ThermaMEDx Recognizes National Dry Eye Awareness Month With Special Free Trial Offer On EverTears®
EINPresswire.com/ -- As tens of millions of Americans continue to suffer from dry eye disease, ThermaMEDx is doing its part to raise awareness during Dry Eye Month and offering a free trial of EverTears® as well as a special offer on the new 10-count trial package at ThermaMEDx.com.
EverTears® is the first at-home therapy clinically proven to not only provide immediate relief of dry eye symptoms but also works to break down blockages in the Meibomian Glands in the eyelids that cause 86% of all dry eye problems. Utilizing proprietary ThermaMEDx technology, EverTears® provides precise heat exactly where it’s needed, along with a gentle cleaning solution made with natural coconut oil extracts and hyaluronic acid (HA).
From now through the end of the month, ThermaMEDx will provide a free trial of EverTears® each day to the first 100 customers who use promo code DRYEYE2023 at ThermaMEDx.com. After the first 100 free trial boxes are claimed with the code each day, customers can still receive a trial pack for only $10 which is 50% off the regular price.
“Millions of Americans suffer from dry eye, but most settle for solutions like “artificial tears” that only treat their symptoms,” says Ben Nobles, co-founder of ThermaMEDx and former senior executive with optical industry giant Alcon. “Unfortunately, as soon as the temporary effects of those eyedrops or ointments wear off, they’re back to dealing with their dry eye symptoms. That isn’t the case with EverTears®.”
Over 85% of dry eye cases are a result of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD), or clogs in the glands that line the eyelids to provide protective oils for our tear film. EverTears® was designed to treat MGD as well as provide immediate relief from dry eye symptoms and styes.
“Our goal during Dry Eye Awareness Month is to help more people find relief from their dry eye symptoms and MGD,” Nobles continues. “We have a solution that works, and want to make it accessible to anyone who needs it by offering a free box to those ordering through our website.”
While there are millions of people diagnosed with dry eye disease (or dry eye syndrome), many more go undiagnosed. Some of the symptoms include redness, blurry vision, stinging, itchiness or a gritty/sandy feeling, pain and irritation, making even the simplest of daily tasks a nuisance. A very common symptom that many don’t realize is caused by dry eyes is watery eyes when around fans, dry air or air conditioning.
There are many factors that can contribute to MGD or dry eye syndrome. Contact lenses, makeup, and screen time can all make you more prone to dry eyes. Even factors like gender can play a role as women are twice as likely to get MGD. In addition, underlying medical conditions such as high cholesterol, bacterial infections, and autoimmune disorders can make men and women even more susceptible.
About ThermaMEDx
Partnering with the top scientists and eyecare professionals in the world, ThermaMEDx works to create positive disruption to the status quo by bringing affordable solutions that provide sustained relief from dry eyes related to MGD. This convenient solution comes individually wrapped so consumers can use EverTears® easily at home, work, or on-the-go. It treats the problem at its source with a combination of heating and cleaning. The moist warm compress delivers precise heat exactly where needed, opening pores and meibomian glands to deliver the oils tear film needs. After heating each eyelid for two minutes, patients use the cloth-covered device as a sterile cleaning pad to clear away any potential blockage to the Meibomian Glands for instant dry eye relief. For more information, please visit www.thermamedx.com.
Carl Sweat
EverTears® is the first at-home therapy clinically proven to not only provide immediate relief of dry eye symptoms but also works to break down blockages in the Meibomian Glands in the eyelids that cause 86% of all dry eye problems. Utilizing proprietary ThermaMEDx technology, EverTears® provides precise heat exactly where it’s needed, along with a gentle cleaning solution made with natural coconut oil extracts and hyaluronic acid (HA).
From now through the end of the month, ThermaMEDx will provide a free trial of EverTears® each day to the first 100 customers who use promo code DRYEYE2023 at ThermaMEDx.com. After the first 100 free trial boxes are claimed with the code each day, customers can still receive a trial pack for only $10 which is 50% off the regular price.
“Millions of Americans suffer from dry eye, but most settle for solutions like “artificial tears” that only treat their symptoms,” says Ben Nobles, co-founder of ThermaMEDx and former senior executive with optical industry giant Alcon. “Unfortunately, as soon as the temporary effects of those eyedrops or ointments wear off, they’re back to dealing with their dry eye symptoms. That isn’t the case with EverTears®.”
Over 85% of dry eye cases are a result of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD), or clogs in the glands that line the eyelids to provide protective oils for our tear film. EverTears® was designed to treat MGD as well as provide immediate relief from dry eye symptoms and styes.
“Our goal during Dry Eye Awareness Month is to help more people find relief from their dry eye symptoms and MGD,” Nobles continues. “We have a solution that works, and want to make it accessible to anyone who needs it by offering a free box to those ordering through our website.”
While there are millions of people diagnosed with dry eye disease (or dry eye syndrome), many more go undiagnosed. Some of the symptoms include redness, blurry vision, stinging, itchiness or a gritty/sandy feeling, pain and irritation, making even the simplest of daily tasks a nuisance. A very common symptom that many don’t realize is caused by dry eyes is watery eyes when around fans, dry air or air conditioning.
There are many factors that can contribute to MGD or dry eye syndrome. Contact lenses, makeup, and screen time can all make you more prone to dry eyes. Even factors like gender can play a role as women are twice as likely to get MGD. In addition, underlying medical conditions such as high cholesterol, bacterial infections, and autoimmune disorders can make men and women even more susceptible.
About ThermaMEDx
Partnering with the top scientists and eyecare professionals in the world, ThermaMEDx works to create positive disruption to the status quo by bringing affordable solutions that provide sustained relief from dry eyes related to MGD. This convenient solution comes individually wrapped so consumers can use EverTears® easily at home, work, or on-the-go. It treats the problem at its source with a combination of heating and cleaning. The moist warm compress delivers precise heat exactly where needed, opening pores and meibomian glands to deliver the oils tear film needs. After heating each eyelid for two minutes, patients use the cloth-covered device as a sterile cleaning pad to clear away any potential blockage to the Meibomian Glands for instant dry eye relief. For more information, please visit www.thermamedx.com.
Carl Sweat
ThermaMEDx
+1 833-937-9393
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook