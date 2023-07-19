Homestyle Direct Unveils New Medically Tailored Menu With 3-Compartment Tray

Menu Features Customized Nutrition, Improving Health of Individuals Across the Country

We are proud to serve Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members, ensuring they have access and choice of nutritious meals that support their overall well-being and health.” — Jeff Barteau, CEO at Homestyle Direct

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO , USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Homestyle Direct, a leading provider of medically tailored meals for specific dietary needs, including diabetes, renal failure, gluten intolerance, and heart-healthy options, is excited to announce the launch of its new menu with 40 choices and updated 3-compartment trays. The new menu ensures that individuals with specialized dietary requirements can enjoy meals that support their health and well-being and taste delicious.

Homestyle Direct, founded in 1997, is available in 24 Medicaid approved states, shipping to 48 states, and serving over 13,000 individuals. The company provides Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members, as well as direct order customers access to nutritious, flavorful and convenient meals created by a registered dietitian. Ready-to-eat meals are shipped frozen directly to the customer’s doorstep via FedEx. Their new meals are carefully curated under the therapeutic guidelines of the Older Americans Act, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Diet Manual, and industry standards for specific disease states.

"We are delighted to introduce our new menu and 3-compartment tray, which represents the culmination of combining nutrition, flavor and feedback from our customers," said Jeff Barteau, CEO at Homestyle Direct. "Our new offerings demonstrate our commitment to health equity and food security. We are proud to serve Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members, ensuring they have access and choice of nutritious meals that support their overall well-being and health.”

Barteau cited a Tufts University study which found that implementing additional medically tailored meal programs across the country, like Homestyle Direct, could help prevent 1.6 million hospitalizations and save insurers a net amount of $13.6 billion per year after paying for the cost of food, with most savings occurring within the public health insurance programs Medicare and Medicaid. Over a 10-year period, $185.1 billion less could be spent on healthcare and nearly 18.3 million hospitalizations averted.

With a licensed registered dietitian, each carefully medically tailored meal combines taste, nutrition, choice and convenience. Members under managed care programs receive meals fully covered by Medicaid or Medicare Advantage.

Examples of meals include:

Berry french toast with turkey sausage and potatoes

Garlic parmesan chicken and rice with vegetable blend and fire roasted apples

Homestyle turkey and spätzle dumplings with gravy, peas, carrots and scalloped potatoes

Homestyle macaroni and cheese with vegetable blend and strawberries

Smoked pull pork sandwich with sweet potato fries and Scandinavian vegetables

The company understands the unique challenges faced by individuals in managing their health, many who face food insecurity and don’t have access to healthy food, including the elderly and underserved populations. Their dedicated team ensures that every meal meets the highest standard of quality and nutrition and is delivered promptly.

In addition, Homestyle Direct makes a positive impact on the community through partnerships with local organizations and initiatives, including promoting food security and healthy living:

Blood Drive for American Red Cross

Thanksgiving donated meals

Food Donation to Valley House

Support for local charities

Support for breast cancer survivors

Painting homes for the elderly



About Homestyle Direct: Delivering meal options that promote health equity, food security and taste delicious.

Homestyle Direct is a leading provider of nutritious and convenient meal services, dedicated to offering wholesome and delicious options to individuals in need of home-delivered meals. With a commitment to quality, variety, and choice, Homestyle Direct continues to innovate and exceed customer expectations. Their medically tailored meals for diabetes, renal failure, gluten intolerance, and heart health cater to the specific dietary needs of Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members. Through their community involvement efforts, they actively contribute to the well-being of individuals and families.