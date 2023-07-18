Gaven Industries to Exhibit & Present at the 2023 National Homeland Security Conference in Chicago
Gaven Industries will showcase its advanced shielding solutions against electromagnetic threats, including EMP, HEMP, IEMI, and other e-threats.SAXONBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaven Industries, a leading provider of advanced shielding solutions against electromagnetic threats (E-threats), is pleased to announce its participation in the highly anticipated 2023 National Homeland Security Conference from July 24 to 27 in Chicago. Throughout the event, Gaven Industries will showcase its expertise and innovative solutions at booth 412.
As a trusted industry leader, Gaven Industries recognizes the critical importance of addressing electromagnetic threats, including Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP), High-Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse (HEMP), and Intentional Electromagnetic Interference (IEMI). With a commitment to enhancing prevention and resilience practices, Gaven Industries will present a comprehensive technical overview of these e-threats at the conference. Exhibit content will highlight proven methodologies and best practices for safeguarding critical infrastructure and ensuring the security of homeland defense operations.
Jonathan McCune, VP of Product Management at Gaven Industries, emphasized the significance of e-threat risk mitigation for homeland security, critical infrastructure, and government entities, stating, “Effective mitigation of electromagnetic threats is paramount to protect our nation’s critical infrastructure and national security interests. At Gaven Industries, we are dedicated to providing proven, best-in-class shielding solutions that fortify critical infrastructure and bolster the resilience of sectors such as our power grid and critical computing sectors as well as government and defense operations.”
Attendees can visit booth 412 to meet with Gaven Industries’ knowledgeable team and explore their cutting-edge shielding solutions designed to mitigate the risks associated with EMP, HEMP, IEMI, and other electromagnetic threats. From shielded enclosures and filter solutions to comprehensive consulting services, Gaven Industries offers a wide range of tailored solutions to address the specific needs of government agencies, defense organizations, and critical infrastructure operators.
To schedule a meeting with the Gaven Industries team before the conference, interested parties are encouraged to email sales@gavenindustries.com or utilize the convenient web chat feature available on the company’s website at www.gavenindustries.com.
Gaven Industries looks forward to sharing valuable insights, engaging in discussions, and building partnerships with attendees at the 2023 National Homeland Security Conference. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore innovative solutions and learn about the latest advancements in electromagnetic threat mitigation.
About Gaven Industries: Gaven Industries is a renowned provider of advanced shielding solutions against electromagnetic threats, including EMP, HEMP, IEMI, and other e-threats. With nearly 40 years of industry expertise, Gaven Industries offers a wide range of customized solutions to protect critical infrastructure, government agencies, and defense organizations. Their comprehensive services encompass shielded enclosures, filter solutions, consulting, and design services. Gaven Industries is committed to delivering reliable, resilient, and effective solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.
