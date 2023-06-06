Gaven Welcomes CJ McBride as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Business Growth and Brand Awareness in the Shielding Market
Gaven, a leading provider of EMI, RFI, EMP, and HEMP shielding solutions, is announcing the appointment of CJ McBride as its Chief Revenue Officer.SAXONBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaven, a leading provider of EMI, RFI, EMP, and HEMP shielding solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of CJ McBride as its Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, CJ will report directly to the company's CEO, Josh Whitney, playing a pivotal role in the growth of Gaven’s product business and spearheading efforts to enhance awareness of the Gaven brand within the shielding market.
With an impressive background in sales leadership at Quantic Corry, CJ brings a unique skill set and a wealth of experience in the field of EMI/RFI Filtering and Shielding. Notably, he has successfully built and maintained business with many industry leaders, including ETS-Lindgren, Rohde & Schwarz, Ramsey Electronics, T-Mobile, Nokia, Holland Shielding, and Enconnex. Moreover, CJ has cultivated strong relationships with key customers in the medical imaging industry, such as Bayer, Imris, Abbott, and GE Healthcare.
"CJ McBride's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer is a significant milestone for Gaven," said Josh Whitney, CEO at Gaven. "His expertise in sales leadership and his extensive knowledge of the shielding market will be invaluable as we drive the growth of our business and further establish the Gaven brand. We are excited to have CJ join our team and confident that his contributions will propel us towards even greater success." CJ’s leadership will enable Gaven to harness the multitude of business opportunities that have been identified through the outstanding efforts of Gaven’s existing customer-facing sales team.
Gaven extends its warmest congratulations to CJ McBride on his appointment and warmly welcomes him to the team. His addition marks a significant step forward for the company and reaffirms Gaven's commitment to providing cutting-edge shielding solutions while cementing its position as a market leader.
About Gaven:
Gaven Industries is a leading provider of innovative shielding solutions, specializing in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality EMI/RFI shielding products. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Gaven offers a comprehensive range of shielding solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, defense, automotive, and aerospace.
