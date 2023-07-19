GlowTouch CEO Named Nearshore Executive of the Year
Vidya Ravichandran Wins Nexus Illuminate Award
The Dominican Republic boasts a skilled workforce with significant BPO experience, aligns well with the US business day, and offers a conducive environment for community involvement.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GlowTouch LLC CEO & Founder Vidya Ravichandran was named Nearshore Executive of the Year by Nearshore Americas, an organization dedicated to fostering economic development in technology services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The organization cited Ravichandran for doing more than launching a new location that brings new jobs; the Nexus Illuminate Award is the acknowledgment of an entrepreneur who also tries to make a social impact in the new communities where GlowTouch has offices.
"We approach site selection with careful consideration and strategic planning, and the nearshore region presents numerous opportunities," stated Ravichandran. "The Dominican Republic boasts a skilled workforce with significant BPO experience, aligns well with the US business day, and offers a conducive environment for community involvement, which aligns perfectly with our business model."
Last year, GlowTouch inaugurated its Santo Domingo facility, repurposing a space on the third floor of the Plaza Central shopping mall that was previously occupied by a fitness facility. The redesigned location now serves as a contact center that seamlessly blends style and functionality. Leveraging contact-center-as-a-service applications, the company enhances digital engagement with its valued clients. Moreover, the facility offers a range of employee-friendly amenities, providing a conducive environment for rejuvenation and replenishment.
"GlowTouch is proud to have transformed the Santo Domingo location into a cutting-edge contact center that blends functionality with employee well-being,” said Ravichandran. Our focus on leveraging advanced contact-center-as-a-service applications and creating a supportive work environment has allowed us to enhance digital engagement with our clients while providing our employees the necessary space to recharge and refuel. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering outstanding results for our clients and creating a positive work culture."
About Nearshore Americas
Nearshore Americas is an independent online business news provider dedicated to expanding knowledge around the fastest-growing IT services and business process outsourcing market in the world – Latin America. As one of the world’s leading online resources for the global services industry, Nearshore Americas is committed to providing high-value information and data for business, finance, and IT leaders in the U.S. and around the World. Nearshore Americas is owned and published by US-based Next Coast Media – which also operates two other leading online news sites: Global Delivery Report and Sourcing Brazil. Visit Nearshore Americas to sign up for a free newsletter and follow the brand through Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About GlowTouch
As a tech-forward company, GlowTouch is dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences by leveraging the right people, channels, locations, processes, and technologies. Our personalized omnichannel contact center, back-office processing, and technology outsourcing solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of clients worldwide. As a certified WBENC Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and NMSDC Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), we take pride in our diverse workforce. Our commitment to operational excellence and high-touch engagement has earned us recognition from renowned organizations such as Everest Group, the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and six-time inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list. Headquartered in Louisville, KY, we have a global presence with onshore contact centers in Louisville, Miami, FL, and San Antonio, TX, a nearshore center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, Mysore, India, and Manila, Philippines. To learn more about how we can help you achieve your business goals, visit www.GlowTouch.com.
