SRT's Managed File Transfer Solutions Now Available in Google Cloud Marketplace

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- South River Technologies, Inc. (SRT) today announced that their MFT and Secure File Transfer solutions have been accepted into the Google Marketplace. SRT also offers solutions in the Azure and AWS marketplaces.

The velocity of cloud marketplace growth – driven primarily by Google, AWS and Azure – has prompted analysts to double their pre-pandemic projections. Some estimates now have cloud marketplace revenue exceeding $45 billion by 2025. This is largely driven by a shift in buying expectations, with buyers moving away from traditional sales cycles to a customer-driven approach that allows instant access to solution testing and evaluation. Cloud Marketplaces have made enterprise software instantly accessible.

“Rapid adoption of our solutions in Azure and AWS, combined with growing customer requests for a Pay-as-You-Go service in Google Marketplace, make this a logical next step for us,” says Michael Ryan, South River Technologies’ CEO. “Purchasing through the marketplaces meets buyers’ evolving expectations of getting software implemented quickly without a large hit to capital expenditures. Adding our solutions to Google Marketplace ensures that we seamlessly work with our customers’ preferred platforms."

SRT offers expert consulting services to assist customers with migration to the cloud from on-premises implementations, and to help customers optimize their cloud expenditures.

The SRT File Transfer Solutions in the Google Marketplace are available for immediate setup.

About South River Technologies

SRT develops secure file transfer solutions that can be deployed to best suit an organization's needs, whether it’s cost-effective Pay-as-You-Go solutions; an on-premises implementation, or a hybrid approach.

Committed to a transparent, customer-driven sales process that shortens evaluation effort, SRT is open about pricing, does not demand personal details to try the software and requires no multi-year commitments.

SRT solutions are not constrained by tech debt and are built and maintained using the most modern platform and tools, which means a more agile environment for continual improvement and stronger security.

South River Technologies is privately held, and headquartered in Annapolis, MD., with more than 30,000 customers worldwide who trust the software for automating and securing their file transfers.

Contact Information: press@southrivertech.com