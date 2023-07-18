ResProp Management Establishes Strong Footprint in Houston, Solidifying Position as Industry Key Player
ResProp Management Establishes Strong Footprint in Houston, Solidifying Position as Industry Key Player
Houston’s population growth, job opportunities, and demand for residential housing make it an ideal market. We’re excited to bring innovative, tech-enabled property management solutions to Houston.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Peter Byrne
ResProp Management Targets Houston Market, Aims to Become Leading Solution Provider for Property Owners and Managers
Houston, TX - July 18, 2023
ResProp Management, a leading multi-family property management company, announced today its successful onboarding of over 900 units within a week in the Houston market. This rapid expansion establishes ResProp's presence across all four major Texas metro areas. The strategic move strengthens the company's aggressive growth model and demonstrates its ability to scale quickly, solidifying its position as a key player in the industry.
"Houston’s population growth, job opportunities, and demand for residential housing make it an ideal market for our services." said Peter Byrne, COO of ResProp Management. "We’re excited to bring our innovative, tech-enabled property management solutions to Houston residents and landlords.”
The company's Houston market focus is part of its strategic plan to expand its footprint and deliver significant NOI (Net Operating Income) improvements to its owner groups. By building a robust talent pipeline and cultivating strong vendor relationships, ResProp Management aims to position itself as the go-to solution provider for property owners and managers in Houston, throughout the major metro Texas markets and its Florida Markets.
ResProp now manages properties across Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, along with the Florida and South Carolina markets. The company’s end-to-end property management platform handles all aspects of residential real estate management, including leasing, maintenance, accounting, and resident services. ResProp leverages proprietary technology to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the resident experience.
“Our rapid growth would not be possible without our amazing team members who worked countless hours to ensure a smooth market entry and expansion,” said Jordon Goforth, ResProp’s SVP of Operations. “I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished in such a short time. ResProp is well positioned to become the leading property management company in Houston and beyond.
As ResProp Management's expansion continues, the focus remains on maintaining a customer-centric approach that emphasizes delivering high-quality services and driving business growth. With the successful onboarding of these 900 units, the company is well on its way to realizing its vision of becoming a market leader in the Texas metro markets.
"We are thrilled to have established stronger roots in the Houston market and quickly established a pipeline of candidates across various operational roles," says ResProp Management's VP of Talent Acquisition Mike Walsh. "Furthermore, we have successfully filled over 18 onsite roles in a short period of time, effectively bridging the gaps left by employees who chose not to remain with the existing properties."
In addition to tapping into local talent, ResProp Management's Regional Maintenance Director for the Houston market have leveraged their professional connections to forge new relationships. Their ability to engage trusted partners and gain owners' confidence despite the initial lack of density or scale in the market is a testament to ResProp Management's expertise and reputation.
For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Mitch Levinson
Director of Marketing
ResProp Management
847-345-6329
mlevinson@respropmanagement.com
###
About ResProp Management
ResProp Management is a privately held, tech-enabled residential property management company Headquartered in Austin (TX), with operations in Texas, Florida and South Carolina. ResProp is a third party management company that provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. ResProp’s innovative solutions help property owners maximize returns while delivering an exceptional resident experience. For more information, visit www.respropmanagement.com.
Mitch Levinson
ResProp Management
+1 847-345-6329
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn