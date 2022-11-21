ResProp Management Builds Portfolio
The Rosedale, Hillside Place and Verde Apartments, full-service residential complexes, a total of 385 units, will be managed in Austin by ResProp ManagementAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp, a leading tech-focused property management firm based in Austin, Texas, announced The Rosedale, Hillside Place and Verde Apartments to be their newest portfolio additions. Hillside Place and Verde Apartments are located in South East Austin near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport while The Rosedale sits just North of The University of Texas at Austin.
The Rosedale, built in 1963, is a classic Austin-styled community with a quaint environment. This community has not one, but two sparkling swimming pools for residents to cool down in during the hot Texas summers, a picnic and grill area to mingle with neighbors and a 24-Hour fitness center. The Rosedale is a pet friendly community that is within walking distance from almost everything.
Hillside Place and Verde Apartments are comfortably located in East Riverside near Lady Bird Lake, Downtown Austin, and Austin Community College. Only a few minutes from each other, these communities offer a variety of floor plan options and amenities. Both are pet friendly with sparkling pools, renovated units and outdoor picnic and lounging areas.
"We're excited to be continuing our incredible growth in the Austin market with the addition of these classic communities,” shared Steven Rea, Director of Business Development at ResProp. “Since relocating our HQ to Austin just over two years ago, ResProp has seen our portfolio grow from three to 24 properties, totaling over 3,000 apartment homes in our new backyard.”
One of the biggest perks of these communities are their classic Austin roots. Each community is located near staples of the Austin community with easy access to any kind of transportation. The Rosedale, Hillside Place and Verde Apartments provide a perfect balance of the city’s hustle and bustle while providing a relaxed and laid back environment to come home to.
About ResProp Management:
ResProp is currently headquartered in Austin, TX. The company is known for their respectable reputation in excellent third-party management company services. ResProp hires and retains first-class talent, managed by in-the-know professionals across eight markets throughout Florida and Texas. ResProp successfully manages over 11,000 units with years of acquisition, business development, financial asset, marketing and construction management experience.
Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. The company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management. For more information, visit https://www.respropmanagement.com.
Tristen Bloxsom
ResProp Management
email us here