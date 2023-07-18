Submit Release
YEA Cookbook: Azerbaijani Badimjan Sirdagh

Prep Time: 20 min   |   Cooking Time: 30 min   |   Servings: 8

Ingredients 

8 medium dark-skinned aubergines, preferably long thin (about 2 ½ lb / 1.2 kg)

½ cup olive oil or more as needed, for frying

5 medium ripe but firm tomatoes, cut into thick circles

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/3 cup water

Salt

Ground black pepper

Directions

First, prepare the aubergines: using a sharp knife cut the lengthwise into slices, about 6 mm thick. 

In a large frying pan (28-30 cm), heat the oil over medium heat until it is sizzling hot (the aubergines will absorb all of the oil if it is not hot enough). 

Fry the aubergine slices on both sides until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Remove from the heat and set aside. Wipe the pan clean and arrange the aubergines in 3-4  layers on the bottom.

Place a layer of tomatoes on top. Sprinkle with garlic. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour in the water, cover the pan, and simmer over medium-low heat, without stirring, for 15 minutes. 

Serve immediately with bread on the side.

