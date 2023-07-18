Harvard Media Doubles Investment to Cover Fast Moving Prairie Agriculture
REGINA, SK, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvard Media is proud to announce the launch of SaskAgToday.com – a digital asset dedicated to covering the fast-moving prairie agricultural industry. With its launch coinciding with the opening of Ag in Motion in Langham, SK, Harvard Media is more than doubling its investment in agricultural news and market reports.
This new website features Saskatchewan's agricultural leaders such as Jim Smalley, who has been a voice in agriculture for almost 50 years and was inducted into the Sask Ag Hall of Fame in 2020. The team also includes Kevin Hurch, known as the “trusted voice of agriculture,” according to the Saskatchewan Agriculture Hall of fame.
According to Director of News and Information Programming Andrew Dawson, “We have assembled a great team to make sure our listeners and readers get the very latest, and most accurate agricultural news and market reports." He added that "Sask Ag Today dot com will be the go-to website for producers, their suppliers and others that work in the agricultural and service sectors.”
Chief Agricultural Editor Kevin Hursh said that “It’s a full range of content for producers, and their families as well. We will have content that takes readers through the farmgate and into the day to day lives of the people we depend on to put food on the table.”
George Leith EVP at Harvard Media shared his excitement about this venture saying, “The Ag team at Harvard Media strives to be a powerhouse in agriculture - while others are reducing their investment in Ag, we are more than doubling our investment to cover this important industry".
Saskatchewan farmers will receive timely information about their industry with accuracy being top priority with a team of industry experts.
Harvard Media, an industry leader, was established in 1981 with the acquisition of 620 CKRM. Originally known as 'Harvard Broadcasting', we have expanded to include 12 more radio stations and a full-service digital solutions provider. Our mission is to provide the most contemporary digital experience to our audience and customers. With our innovative approach, we bridge the gap between traditional radio commercials and the ever-changing realm of digital advertising. Trust Harvard Media to deliver the best in the business.
Jasmin Grandel
