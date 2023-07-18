Cannabis Training Programs at Union College of Union County, NJ Launch to Meet Workforce Demand
The partnership with Green Flower will provide our students the tools to learn about the cannabis industry and the many ways to pursue a career, with the use of Green Flower’s network.”CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Union College of Union County, New Jersey continues to expand its training programs for students interested in future-focused industries. Today, the College announced the addition of three non-credit cannabis certificate programs designed to provide job skills training for those interested in a cannabis career.
To address the critical need for workers in the industry, Union has partnered with Green Flower, a leader in cannabis education, to offer these in-demand training programs, focusing on retail specialist training, cannabis extraction and product development, and cultivation.
“The cannabis field is a rapidly growing industry. With the legalization of recreational marijuana use in New Jersey, it is important to educate our community on the process of producing and selling cannabis products in a legal and ethical way,” stated Union’s President Dr. Margaret M. McMenamin. “The partnership with Green Flower will provide our students the tools to learn about the cannabis industry and the many ways to pursue a career, with the use of Green Flower’s network.”
“Green Flower is thrilled to be partnering with Union College of Union County, New Jersey to offer our three cannabis industry training certificate programs. As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve, leaders from the college looked to find ways for students to become qualified to work in cannabis retail, extraction and product development, and agriculture environments. The growth of New Jersey’s cannabis industry will be due, in large part, to a well-trained workforce,” said Daniel Kalef, Executive Vice President of Higher Education for Green Flower.
With cannabis industry businesses regularly looking to fill a wide variety of positions—from entry-level to executive roles— these training programs give people the chance to stand out to potential employers as well.
“Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture and more, is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry—and all things people will learn in these programs,” Kalef said.
Each certificate program is offered fully online and can be completed in approximately two months. Students can register and begin courses at any time. Upon certificate completion, graduates will have access to Green Flower’s employer network. Courses cost $850 each and are now open for enrollment.
For more information on Union’s certificate programs please visit https://www.ucc.edu/cannabistraining/ .
About Union College of Union County, New Jersey
Union College is a public, comprehensive community college that provides quality, affordable, accessible educational programs to the greater Union County region. It is the first of New Jersey’s 18 two-year colleges, serving both career-minded and transfer-oriented students since 1933. The College offers a wide variety of academic and extracurricular activities. Union provides many experiential learning opportunities such as access to a Bloomberg Business Center, Innovation Center, and Student Research hub. Additionally, students at Union attend one of the top 25 community colleges in the country for 2023 as designated by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. To learn more, visit www.ucc.edu.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
Margaret Ortuso
Union College
+1 908-709-7504
margaret.ortuso@ucc.edu