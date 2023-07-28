Vital Anthem for Humanity Has Been Released - "I Choose To Be Free"

Teal Penguin - "I Choose To Be Free" - cover artwork Teal Penguin - "I Choose To Be Free" - War has NO winners, just losers Balu, Singer/ Songwriter/ Lead guitarist of Teal Penguin

World Class Musicians Teal Penguin Release Vital Anthem for Humanity - "I Choose To Be Free"

...It is our hope that our videos, music, and messages will touch your soul, and be the soundtrack for your actions... to create a better Earth for all.” — -Teal Penguin

UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Teal Penguin is a collective of world-class musicians consisting of Balu (founder, singer-songwriter, lead guitarist), Jon Buttons (Bass), Blair Sinta (Drums and Percussion), Steve Maggiora (Keys and Vocal Harmonies), John Vidovic (rhythm guitar) and Antonio Guerra (Piano). Teal Penguin are passionate about expressing their vision for world peace and hopes for immediate conflict resolution, with unalienable freedom and justice for all.

As the man behind Teal Penguin, Balu has dedicated recent months to the creation and release of the band's new single, "I Choose To Be Free". It is an original 'Anthem of Freedom' dedicated to the heroic people of Ukraine, and to the many other peoples around the world, who struggle for freedom against the yokes of aggression and oppression. "I Choose To Be Free" and its accompanying music video combine real footage to support the song’s profound lyrics and soaring music. The track describes the journey from peace to war to resistance, with a rousing chorus that celebrates the basic human cry for freedom, as well as the strength that peace and unity hold.

The artwork for this track features a painting of a sunflower; the national flower of Ukraine, that is straining under the force of gales from the east while being rained on - yet it proudly stands and resists. It is a visual symbol of the amazing courage of the Ukrainian nation. Teal Penguin hopes "I Choose To Be Free" heralds a peaceful future without aggression, and quashes the horrific conflicts such as the one in Ukraine.

Teal Penguin draws their inspiration from the many greats who came before - "We truly stand on the shoulders of giants. Sonically rich, artfully performed and recorded, it is our hope that our videos, music, and messages will touch your soul, and be the soundtrack for your actions... to create a better Earth for all. -Teal Penguin

Teal Penguin's music is an apt take on the state of the world through meaningful lyrics, emotive compositions, superb musicianship, and beautiful arrangements. They speak directly to the next, the younger generation of society, and to the leaders who can make the world a better place for all.

Follow Teal Penguin on social media to show your support. You can follow Teal Penguin on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/teal_penguin_band/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D. You can stream "I Choose To Be Free" on streaming services: Spotify, Apple, YouTube Music, Amazon and Tidal. All proceeds will go to Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid. Please help the efforts and share this song and video so this anthem of freedom will ring loud and clear around the world...choose to be free.

An Anthem for Ukraine!! Teal Penguin - I Choose To Be Free (Official Video)