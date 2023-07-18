The new HomesUSA.com API-driven listing distribution technology for production home builders, provides single-data entry for MLS listings and XML data distribution, ensuring that builders' websites, MLS and real estate portals concurrently display the mos The new HomesUSA.com API-driven listing distribution technology for production home builders, provides single-data entry for MLS listings and XML data distribution, replacing the Old Way that requires repetitive data entry. Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- – HomesUSA.com, the number one ranked brokerage for new home sales, announced it is launching a groundbreaking API-driven listing distribution technology for production home builders. Its innovative solution provides single-data entry for MLS listings and XML data distribution, ensuring that builders' websites, MLS and real estate portals concurrently display the most accurate and up-to-date information at all times.

Production builders have long struggled with pricing discrepancies and other inefficiencies in maintaining their home listing data on multiple platforms.

HomesUSA.com's new API-powered technology enables builders to enter property listings just once. The information is instantly distributed to all the builder's desired property marketing channels based on their existing agreements, which can include Zillow, BDX, realtor.com, and more.

This modern approach expedites the distribution of new home listings and helps production builders avoid costly pricing errors, which have plagued the industry for years. As reported by Builder magazine, these discrepancies often exceeded $1 million per builder per market.

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com and the number one ranked real estate agent by transaction sides and dollar volume since 2013, developed this cutting-edge technology. The three-time Guinness World Record title holder for 'Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent – current,' exclusively working with over 60 builders in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

Caballero's new technology ensures that agents and consumers receive the most accurate MLS-sourced listing information. Additionally, it saves builders time and money by eliminating the need to enter the same new home listing data into multiple platforms.

Learn more here: homesusa.com/data.

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a three-time Guinness World Record title holder for ‘Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent – current.’ Ranked by REAL Trends as America’s top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the only individual real estate agent to exceed $3 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year (2022); the first agent to exceed $2 billion (2018, 2019, 2020); and the first agent to exceed $1 billion (2015, 2016, 2017). An award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, Ben works with more than 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. His podcast series is available on iTunes and Google Podcasts. Learn more at HomesUSA.com |Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

Images

Chart: showing how HomesUSA.com new API-driven service works

https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/New-Way-6-WEB-1420x2048.png

Photo: Ben Caballero (2023)

https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Ben_Caballero_1-scaled.jpg

Photo: Ben Caballero holding one of his three Guinness World Records

https://homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Ben-Caballero-GWR-2018-Web.png