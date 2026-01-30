Hive MLS's Daniel Jones Named 2026 MLS Power Executives Award Winner

Daniel Jones, CEO at Hive MLS, is named a 2026 Inman Power Player and MLS Power Executive.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inman, the leading real estate news source for agents, brokers, executives, and tech leaders, named Daniel Jones, CEO at Hive MLS, as a 2026 Inman Power Player and MLS Power Executive, honoring industry leaders who are pushing boundaries and shaping the future of real estate and the MLS landscape.

According to Inman, The MLS Power Executive Awards honor the visionaries reshaping how MLSs serve the industry. From implementing cutting-edge technology to redefining data strategies and collaboration models, the leaders selected for this recognition are delivering the next generation of MLS capabilities to agents, brokers, and consumers.

“This recognition reinforces our belief that the future of MLS lies in community, collaboration, and connectivity,” said Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS. “By embracing open standards and vendor-neutral innovation, we’re building an MLS ecosystem that empowers local markets, gives brokers real choice, and positions our industry to adapt and thrive in the years ahead.”

Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS, leads with a clear focus on what Hive calls its “3Cs” of community, collaboration, and connectivity – to drive meaningful change across the MLS landscape. Through its collaborative, vendor-neutral approach, Jones has strengthened community among MLSs and brokers while improving connectivity through modern, scalable technology. His leadership is helping to drive the transformation of MLS industry into a more open, efficient, and future-ready ecosystem.

"The MLS Power Executive honorees are the visionaries reimagining the infrastructure that powers real estate," said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. "These leaders are breaking new ground, leveraging technology and innovation to build a more efficient and effective future for the entire industry."

Jones notes that Hive MLS with its cooperative model is playing a pivotal role in reenvisioning the MLS by connecting small and mid-sized MLSs through a shared, collaborative infrastructure that expands market reach while preserving local control. Driven by its 3Cs, Hive MLS empowers brokers and associations with modern, platform-agnostic technology, seamless data sharing, and a stronger collective voice, ensuring members can compete, innovate, and grow in an evolving real estate landscape.

This recognition reflects Hive MLS’s commitment to forward-thinking leadership and its ongoing impact on how MLSs work together. By prioritizing cooperation over consolidation and innovation over status quo, Jones says that Hive MLS is redefining what a modern MLS can be: one that strengthens the industry as a whole, while delivering meaningful value at the local level.

The complete list of 2026 Inman MLS Power Executives award winners is at https://www.inman.com/mls-power-exec-awards.

About Hive MLS

Hive MLS, formerly North Carolina Regional MLS, represents over 19,450 brokers and appraisers in the Southeast region, including operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama, serving more than 450 cities and towns. It aims to empower Realtor Associations and MLSs of all sizes by providing reliable and accurate data through a best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. Hive MLS connects Realtors and appraisers with the resources they need to succeed in the real estate industry. Learn how at HiveMLS.com.

