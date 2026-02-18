The Keyes Family of Companies Debuts Unified Digital Experience for Agents, Homebuyers, Sellers with Delta Media Group

Christina Pappas, president of The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties. Michael Minard is CEO and owner of Delta Media Group and a leading voice for responsible AI in real estate.

Keyes and Illustrated Properties launch a unified AI-ready digital platform with Delta Media to streamline marketing, training and home search.

By teaming with Delta Media Group and Tiny Wins, we were able to create dynamic digital platforms that reflect who we are as an organization.” — Christina Pappas, The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties today announced the launch of unified, AI-ready digital platforms designed to deliver faster, more personalized experiences for South Florida homebuyers and sellers, while streamlining marketing and operations across their combined network of more than 4,000 real estate professionals.

Developed in partnership with Delta Media Group, the platforms move beyond a traditional website refresh by bringing consumer websites, agent marketing, training, and backend brokerage operations into a single connected ecosystem. The result is a more seamless experience for buyers, sellers, and agents alike—from first search to closing—while reducing tool sprawl across the organization.

The new platforms, built on DeltaNET® 7, Delta Media Group’s enterprise real estate technology, were designed around the needs of today’s buyers and sellers for faster search experiences, more intuitive property discovery, clearer listing information, and easier connections to local experts.

Behind the scenes, the unified system streamlines marketing, operations, and training so agents can focus on serving customers rather than managing disconnected tools, all in one digital environment designed to support ongoing AI integration.

The project was developed through close collaboration between Delta Media, The Keyes Company, Illustrated Properties, and contracted website design agency, Tiny Wins. “Keyes and Illustrated had a very clear vision for how these platforms needed to work seamlessly across both organizations, for today and tomorrow,” said Michael Minard, CEO of Delta Media Group.

“Our role was to support that vision within our DeltaNET ecosystem to deliver a highly advanced, AI-ready platform flexible enough to reflect their DNA while operating at enterprise scale. This level of customization only happens through the closest cooperation, and our collective success was truly the result of a team effort from start to finish.”

“This initiative was about building platforms that truly support how our agents, offices, and leadership teams work every day—so they can deliver a more seamless, responsive experience for buyers and sellers from first search to closing,” said Christina Pappas, president of The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties. “By teaming with Delta Media Group and Tiny Wins, we were able to create dynamic digital platforms that reflect who we are as an organization while giving us the scale, flexibility, and AI-enabled foundation we need to grow across our organizations.”

Expanded Digital Experiences for Buyers and Sellers

The rollout includes refreshed public-facing brokerage and commercial websites, enhanced home search tools, and streamlined pathways for buyers and sellers to access neighborhood insights, market data, and direct communication with trusted local agents.

Single Platform Benefits Consumers

By consolidating multiple systems into one unified environment built on DeltaNET, Keyes and Illustrated can deliver more consistent information, faster updates, and smoother communication across offices and markets. For buyers and sellers, that means fewer delays, more accurate listings, and a more seamless experience from search through closing.

Fresh Listings and Increased Visibility

A new drag-and-drop website and email marketing builders were introduced to improve usability, speed, localization, and scalability across offices and agents. The upgraded infrastructure allows listings, property updates, and local market content to be published more quickly and consistently across digital channels. That speed helps ensure buyers see the most current information available, while sellers benefit from broader and more coordinated exposure.

Training and agent enablement through DeltaNET Academy

To support the rollout, Keyes Academy provides structured training to ensure agents are fully equipped to leverage the new tools, reinforcing the company’s commitment to professionalism, responsiveness, and service excellence for customers across South Florida.

Looking Ahead

With the new digital platforms in place, the Keyes Family of Companies is delivering a more connected experience for buyers and sellers, one that blends nearly a century of local market expertise with modern, data-driven tools. From smarter property discovery to more responsive communication, the focus remains clear: making real estate transactions simpler, faster, and more transparent.

“Keyes and Illustrated Properties rollout brings websites, marketing, training, and office-level management into one advanced ecosystem,” Minard said. “It also creates a foundation that can support future capabilities as it is ready to integrate the rapidly changing AI advancements that are coming.”

About The Keyes Family of Companies

Independently owned and operated since 1926, the Keyes Family of Companies is one of Florida’s leading real estate organizations, representing more than 4,000 real estate professionals across over 50 offices in 11 counties statewide. Through its flagship brokerage brands, The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties, the organization delivers full-service residential, luxury, commercial, and recruiting solutions throughout South Florida and beyond.

Collectively closing more than $9.6 billion in real estate sales and services in 2025, the Keyes Family of Companies combines nearly a century of local market expertise with modern marketing, technology, and training platforms designed to elevate the experience for buyers, sellers, and agents alike. The company is a founding member and shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and a member of the Forbes Global Properties network in Martin, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Lee Counties, extending its reach globally while remaining deeply rooted in the communities it serves.

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc. is America’s largest family-owned real estate technology provider for brokerages. Located in Canton, Ohio, it is the inventor of DeltaNET, known as the industry’s most advanced CRM-based, all-in-one digital marketing platform. One of the largest real estate technology solutions firms in the US, Delta Media is the trusted technology partner for more than 80 LeadingRE Affiliates and over 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.