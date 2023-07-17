Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,679 in the last 365 days.

Thừa Thiên-Huế inaugurates social housing project

VIETNAM, July 17 - HÀ NỘI — Thừa Thiên-Huế Province and Cortana Capital Group JSC began the construction of a social housing project with 985 units in Thủy Vân Phase II Complex on Monday.

The project has an initial outlay of VNĐ600 billion (US$25.4 million) and consists of two parts. The first part comprises four high-rises with 723 apartments and the second six low-rise blocks with 362 apartments.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Văn Sinh said the province had been active in building affordable housing for low-income earners, contributing about 10,300 units to the country's efforts to build one million apartments for low income earners between 2021 and 2030.

"The construction of the social housing will help ease the demand for accommodation among low earners," said Sinh.

Deputy Chairman of Thừa Thiên-Huế Province Hoàn Hải Minh said the project will provide homebuyers with convenient living space and high-quality outdoor services, including spacious car parks and sites for community activities.

It will also change the landscape of the Thủy Vân Phase II Complex for the better and allow the province to move one step closer to its social housing target for 2030. — VNS

You just read:

Thừa Thiên-Huế inaugurates social housing project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more