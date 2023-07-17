Thừa Thiên-Huế inaugurates social housing project

VIETNAM, July 17 - HÀ NỘI — Thừa Thiên-Huế Province and Cortana Capital Group JSC began the construction of a social housing project with 985 units in Thủy Vân Phase II Complex on Monday.

The project has an initial outlay of VNĐ600 billion (US$25.4 million) and consists of two parts. The first part comprises four high-rises with 723 apartments and the second six low-rise blocks with 362 apartments.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Văn Sinh said the province had been active in building affordable housing for low-income earners, contributing about 10,300 units to the country's efforts to build one million apartments for low income earners between 2021 and 2030.

"The construction of the social housing will help ease the demand for accommodation among low earners," said Sinh.

Deputy Chairman of Thừa Thiên-Huế Province Hoàn Hải Minh said the project will provide homebuyers with convenient living space and high-quality outdoor services, including spacious car parks and sites for community activities.

It will also change the landscape of the Thủy Vân Phase II Complex for the better and allow the province to move one step closer to its social housing target for 2030. — VNS