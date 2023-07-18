07-18-2023 JACKPOTS DUEL AS POWERBALL REACHES $1 BILLION, TWO $50,000 WINNING TICKETS SOLD

Charleston, W.Va. – As the temperatures climb in the hot July weather, so do national draw game jackpots; as Powerball has reached a $1 billion jackpot ahead of Wednesday’s drawing. This is just the third time in Powerball history that the jackpot has eclipsed the billion-dollar mark.

Wednesday’s jackpot ranks as the seventh largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history, and the drawing will mark the 39th in the current jackpot run. The cash value is slated at $516.8 million.

West Virginia had two $50,000 winners from Monday night, a ticket sold at Kroger on Crossings Mall Road in Elkview, and one sold at the Point Pleasant Food Mart on Jackson Avenue in Point. Each ticket matched four numbers but the Power Play option was not purchased.

“We continue to see excitement surrounding the Powerball and Mega Millions games here in West Virginia,” Lottery Director John Myers said, ”This is only the third time in Powerball’s 30 plus year history that the jackpot has reached $1 billion. We congratulate our two $50,000 winners from Monday’s drawing, but want to remind everyone to play responsibly.”

The holder of each winning ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Mega Millions, which draws Tuesday, currently ranks as the 7th highest in game history with $640 million (cash value $328 million) and is on its 25th draw in the current run.

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets both can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier and Powerplay options, which increase non-jackpot prizes. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59pm on the date of the draw.