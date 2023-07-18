Serial Cables Debuts Industries First Gen5 PCIe/CXL x16 retimer board w/QSFP-DD cable interface

Gen5 PCIe/CXL retimer board Gen5 PCIe/CXL QSFP-DD - x16 AIC adapter board

Extending Gen5 PCIe/CXL signaling outside the server is challenging and Serial Cables has helped solve that

ENGLEWOOD, CO, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial Cables, a leading provider of serial interconnect and PCIe test products is proud to announce the industry’s first HHHL Gen5 PCIe/CXL x16 retimer board. This advancement enables PCIe Gen5/CXL developers to test their new memory expansion devices/solutions outside of the server and over a cabled interface. This retimer board was developed with the flexibility to use multiple different retimer chip companies retimer solutions to cover a wider range of customer needs and implementations. The retimer board supports common clocking, SRNS and SRIS as well as 2x8 and 1x16 configurations. Serial Cables Gen5 PCIe/CXL x16 retimer boards currently use either Astera’s Aries PT5161LXS or Parade Technologies PS8936 Gen5 PCIe/CXL x16 retimer chips but others could certainly be available upon request. An onboard mCPU has been implemented for easily updating firmware and the onboard CLI will give the user many statistics about link health and help in trouble-shooting any linkup type problems.

“Serial Cables has been at the forefront of enabling our customers early development of next-generation technology for many years” says Paul J. Mutschler, CEO of Serial Cables “and thanks to our collaboration with several of the storage/memory companies which are developing Gen5 PCIe and CXL devices, the Serial Cables Gen5 PCIe/CXL x16 retimer card is another example of our commitment to remain an industry leader in this area and why our customers depend on us with the introduction of each generation of PCIe and CXL.”

Serial Cables is also proud to announce availability of an additional PCIe/CXL Gen5 adapter that can adapt the QSFP-DD cabling to a x16 PCIe AIC slot for easily cabling any external x16 PCIe or CXL device. (Coming soon will be the same type adapter w/x16 EDSFF 4C receptacle) This adapter has 12v power selection (either AIC slot or external) as well as PERST#/Reset control and it has a clever optional metal base to make it stable when plugging boards and cables into it.

Availability, Product Photos, and Information

PCIe Gen5 x16 Retimer board Part #: PCI5-AD-X16HE-RT-A** or P**

PCIe Gen5 QDD – AIC adapter Part #: PCI5-AD-QDDx16

The QSFP-DD cables for this solution are Part#: QDD-8X-8XRT-1M

For more information, contact Sales@serialcables.com or visit www.serialcables.com.

About Serial Cables

Serial Cables has helped customers find the best cable, adapter and accessory solutions for well over 15 years. We know how to assist you in choosing the correct product for your application and we have the expertise for full customization if needed as well. We understand length, loss, skew, signal integrity, differential signals, etc. to help you make the best choice the first time.

** A = Astera Aries PT5161LXS & P = Parade Technologies PS8936 retimer chip