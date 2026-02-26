Serial Cables Launches PCIe Gen6 / CXL 3.1 x16 MCIO Retimer Card

This PCIe / CXL Gen6 Retimer Card is designed to recover, condition, and extend high-speed signals between host and endpoint systems using industry leading retimer silicon from Marvell or Credo Four MCIO x8 connections on the root side (lanes 0-7 and 8-15) pass through a central Gen6 retimer IC for 64 GT/s PAM4 signal reconditioning before exiting through four MCIO x8 connections on the endpoint side, carrying a full bidirectional x16 lane set a

Serial Cables PCIe/CXL Gen6 x16 MCIO Retimer Card recovers and extends high-speed signals at 64 GT/s PAM4 with Marvell or Credo silicon; no drivers required.

Gen6 validation at 64 GT/s PAM4 is unforgiving on margin; two silicon options mean engineers pick the retimer that fits their ecosystem, not the one we happened to stock.” — Paul Mutschler, CEO at Serial Cables.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SerialCables today released the PCI6-AD-2xMCIO-2xMCIO-RT, a PCIe/CXL Gen6 x16 MCIO retimer card designed to recover, condition, and extend high-speed signals between host and endpoint systems. The card sits inline between root and endpoint as an external cable-based insertion point, restoring signal margin across extended or lossy channel environments where direct connection is insufficient for reliable link training.

The card ships in two silicon configurations: Marvell MV-CHP10160-A0-FH228AB-C06ES (PCI6-AD-2xMCIO-2xMCIO-RT-MA) and Credo CPR61664-A1-ACKY (PCI6-AD-2xMCIO-2xMCIO-RT-CR)

The retimer operates at PCIe Gen6 64 GT/s PAM4 with full backward compatibility down to Gen1. It supports Compute Express Link CXL 3.1. The architecture targets signal integrity recovery across extended channels; the retimer recondititions the signal at the IC level before forwarding to the endpoint, enabling stable link bring-up in validation and system integration environments where marginal signaling would otherwise cause failures.

Lane bifurcation supports 1x16, 2x8, and 4x4 groupings, covering the common host configurations used in compute, storage, and interconnect deployments.

The board measures 76 x 140 x 24mm including the fan-sink and MCIO connectors. Four MCIO x8 connectors (SFF-TA-1016) carry lanes 0-7 and 8-15 on both the root and endpoint sides, enabling a full bidirectional x16 data path. Power comes from a single 12V DC jack; total board power stays under 16.37W depending on silicon configuration. An adjustable fan PWM keeps thermals in check at the card level.

A 2.54mm SMBus header provides direct access to the retimer IC at 3.3V signal level. A USB Type-C port connects to the on-board MCU for CLI-based management and firmware updates.

The MCU CLI runs over USB and exposes commands for firmware update via XMODEM, board and retimer diagnostics, PERST# assertion to attached MCIO devices, clock mode selection (common clock or SRNS), fan PWM adjustment, and full system status reporting. No host driver or software installation is required on the connected server or endpoint.

Four on-board LEDs indicate card health (MCU-controlled heartbeat blink), retimer EEPROM read completion, fault state, and retimer firmware heartbeat. Operating temperature range is 0°C to 40°C; storage range is -40°C to 85°C with 5% to 95% relative humidity non-condensing.

