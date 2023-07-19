Malware Trends Report from ANY.RUN: Q2 2023

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a cybersecurity company developing an interactive sandbox analytical platform for malware researchers. ANY.RUN received 758,582 submissions. From this pool, ANY.RUN classified 226,418 tasks, or 29.9%, as malicious, and another 34,285, or 4.5%, as suspicious.

Here are some highlights from the Malware Trends Report in Q2 2023:

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐐𝟐 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑

• In Q2 2023, the three most prevalent types of malware remained RAT, loader, and trojan, mirroring the trends from Q1 2023.

• Specifically, ANY.RUN observed a 12.8% increase in RAT instances, rising from 5296 in Q1 to 5974 in Q2. Conversely, loader instances saw a decrease of 27.3%, dropping from 7820 in Q1 to 5685 in Q2. Most notably, trojan instances experienced a significant decrease of 44.8%, plummeting from 7696 in Q1 to just 4246 in Q2.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐄 𝐀𝐓𝐓&𝐂𝐊 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐐𝟐 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑

1. T1059.003 Command and Scripting Interpreter: Windows Command Shell

2. T1059.001 Command and Scripting Interpreter: PowerShell

3. T1497.003 Virtualization/Sandbox Evasion: Time Based Evasion

4. T1218.011 System Binary Proxy Execution: Rundll32

5. T1053.005 Scheduled Task/Job: Scheduled Task

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐐𝟐 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑

• The hierarchy of top malware families remains unchanged. RedLine, the most prevalent malware family, saw a significant surge in instances, jumping 80.2% from 1895 in Q1 to 3415 in Q2.

• Remcos, holding steady as the second most frequently uploaded malware on ANY.RUN, experienced a marginal decrease of 1.2%, with instances dipping slightly from 1385 in Q1 to 1368 in Q2.

• Rounding out the top three, the njRat family exhibited a modest increase of 4.2%, with instances rising from 1096 in Q1 to 1142 in Q2.

At ANY.RUN we understand the importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape. Our team of experts is dedicated to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to help organizations stay protected against evolving threats.

Read our article for more information on the latest malware trends in Q2 2023.

