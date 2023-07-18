Call for entries for 11th Creative Tourism Awards
Companies, projects and destinations that rely on sustainable and creative tourism can now apply for the 11th Creative Tourism Awards.BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Creative Tourism Network® is pleased to announce that entries for the 11th Creative Tourism Awards are now open.
For over 10 years, these awards have been recognizing companies, projects, and destinations around the world that rely on creative tourism to meet the growing demand from travelers wishing to discover the local culture in an authentic way, while creating a value chain for the territory.
After Germany and Italy, it’s TUNISIA’s turn to be highlighted at the 11th Creative Tourism Awards – a Mediterranean destination that is reinventing itself through the enhancement of its tangible and intangible heritage to embark on the path of sustainable tourism. In particular, the country is banking on its gastronomy and traditional know-how, promoted through Tunisia’s Culinary Journey project, to attract new types of travelers keen to discover its culture in an authentic way.
Creative Tourism Awards: how do they work?
Six categories reward the most committed players and the most innovative initiatives in favor of creative tourism:
Best Creative Destination
Best Strategy for Creative Tourism Development
Best Creative Travel Agency / Tour Operators
Best Creative Travel Planner / Travel Advisor
Best Creative Lodging
Best Creative Experience
Internationally recognized for its action in favor of more innovative and sustainable tourism, the Creative Tourism Network® works with a panel of prestigious experts in order to determine and guarantee the respect of the Best Practices in Creative Tourism. The international jury selects the awardees for their creativity, authenticity, and sustainability.
Selection criteria for this 11th edition include originality of experience design, commitment to creating a sustainable ecosystem in the region, and consideration of sustainability principles. Whether it’s a village of a hundred inhabitants or a megalopolis, an ecolodge, or a 5-star hotel, the Creative Tourism Awards focus on authenticity, value creation and promoters’ interest in involving locals and tourists in the co-creation of their experiences.
A new entry format will enable candidates in this 11th edition to increase their chances by choosing several methods for each category. Candidates can highlight their specific characteristics in terms of environment (rural, urban, island, mountain, etc.), geographical location (by continent), tourist segment (MICE, kids friendly, foodies, LGBT, etc.), or Sustainable Development Goals.
DEADLINE: September 11th, 2023
