Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions is Bringing Back Individual Subscription Service for Auto Dealer Salespeople
Subscription service aims to help individual auto dealership salespeople convert leads to the showroom at a higher rate
Bringing back the Individual Subscription that Alan championed is one of the highlights of my time here at Alan Ram Proactive Training Solutions,”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions, the industry leader in automotive sales and management training, today announced that, due to strong demand from numerous auto dealerships, it is bringing back its Individual Subscription service for individual auto dealership salespeople.
— Susan Gaytan, Alan Ram Proactive Training Solutions.
"Bringing back the Individual Subscription that Alan championed is one of the highlights of my time here at Alan Ram Proactive Training Solutions. This package empowers the individual with the tools they need to succeed no matter the dealership or brand they are selling. They will learn to treat their sales as their business and invest in themselves -- resulting in a bigger paycheck in the long term,” said Susan Gaytan, Director of Dealer Engagement and Training at Alan Ram Proactive Training Solutions. “These courses provide salespeople with the tools they need to stay in control of the conversation. This includes converting leads to the showroom at a higher rate with our objection handling word tracks that help to overcome any hurdle. Finally, we teach salespeople how to brand themselves and build their brand to drive traffic to their own book of business."
The Individual Subscription is designed to place all the knowledge, word tracks, scripting, and strategies in the palm of the hand of the individual salesperson. It teaches them how to convert their leads to the showroom at a higher rate, along with the skills they need to stay in control of any conversation in any medium: text, chat, phone, video, or email.
Learning tracks include inbound lead handling, objection handling, and how to sell from the service drive, all designed to help individual salespeople earn more. The program also teaches them how to brand themselves on social media, providing the tools they need to market themselves and drive their own customer base to the showroom. Salespeople also learn the strategies they need to build their own book of business through referrals, CSI, and equity follow-up. With each subscription, Alan Ram Proactive Training Solutions provides each sales professional with a learning path to guide them through the program, from basic phone fundamentals to more advanced dealer sales techniques.
To celebrate the launch, Alan Ram Proactive Training Solutions is offering a $300 discount on the annual rate, reduced from $1,295 to $995 annually with the code "OnFire." And a $50 discount on the monthly rate, reduced from $145 per month to $95 per month with the code "RingRing."
Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions’ online and in-person car sales training creates effective dealership sales teams that convert opportunities from the phone and the internet. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://proactivetrainingsolutions.com.
About Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions
Founded in 1991 by Alan Ram, Proactive Training Solutions is an automotive management training company that specializes in helping clients with conversion using a three-pronged approach – education, simulation, and accountability with consequence. The company delivers this through national training events along with its online curriculum.
sara Callahan
Carter West Public Relations
+1 949-742-0477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube