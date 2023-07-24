VAA Philippines Strengthens Partnership with Payoneer—Both Sharing the Same Priority: Customers
VAA Philippines CEO Gilad and Payoneer CEO John in their continued partnership in prioritizing their customers, and creating inspiring stories together.
So it’s really helpful to have a payment solutions partner that you can entrust all of these matters to. And that’s Payoneer for VAA.”HADERA, ISRAEL, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VAA Philippines CEO Gilad Freimann and Payoneer CEO John Caplan met recently and signified their continued partnership in prioritizing their customers, fostering business growth, and creating inspiring stories together.
Payoneer CEO John Caplan visited and met with its business partner, Virtual Assistant Academy Philippines (VAA) CEO Gilad Freimann to talk about the remarkable development of VAA over the past years. Gilad shares that the integral factors to this success include the company’s mission and vision, the talented and dependable Virtual Assistants, and Payoneer’s dependable payment solutions. That is why the two institutions decided to strengthen their partnership so they can continue providing efficient and reliable services to entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses.
Payoneer is a duly licensed and regulated global enterprise payment solutions platform designed to help expand eCommerce businesses. Its international ecosystem, global banking network, and multi-jurisdictional licenses save entrepreneurs time and effort, allowing them to focus more on their executive, administrative, and operational tasks.
“As we expand our business, our customer base also grows, and consequently, our employee population. Although that means more payment works to process, it also means we’re moving forward—and that’s always good news. So it’s really helpful to have a payment solutions partner that you can entrust all of these matters to. And that’s Payoneer for VAA.”
Using Payoneer, entrepreneurs can:
* Automate payment initiation, administration, and reconciliation
* Receive payment from any of the world’s leading marketplaces
* Withdraw earnings in their local currency at low rates
* Pay their suppliers and VAT for FREE
* Manage multiple stores in one place
* Access working capital to invest back into their business
With the help of Payoneer, VAA Philippines has streamlined its operations to become more efficient. VAA implements a “pay as you go and only for what you need” scheme, which ensures that clients get the most out of their investment. With this mode of payment, clients can avail of the following VA services, among others:
* Amazon Expert VA
* Amazon PPC Specialist VA
* Social Media Specialist VA
* Creatives Expert VA
* Executive Assistant
* Wholesale Expert VA
* Walmart VA
* Walmart PPC VA
These Virtual Assistants are selected for their skills and credentials and are subjected to rigorous and targeted training to match their expertise to the needs of Amazon and Walmart sellers. With years of proven experience, VAA continues to provide the eCommerce entrepreneurs of today the professional assistance they need in order to scale their businesses faster.
VAA also offers services from AMPD Certified PPC Virtual Assistants, Advertising Expert VA, and Amazon Ads Manager. Reach them here to know more, or talk directly to their CEO.
